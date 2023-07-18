Why Businesses Thrive by Going Green

Sustainability has become a hot topic for people around the globe, especially those in business. As climate change is here and continues to affect our daily lives, everyone is feeling the pressure to take action and stop it. Today, more companies of every size are embracing sustainable practices. They are opting to become an eco-friendly business and switching up the way their company operates.

While some companies see the adoption of green practices as a total disruption to their operations, those that do turn over a new leaf will thrive. Here are some of the most compelling reasons behind this change and the benefits you may reap when putting the planet alongside profit.

1. Consumers Care

Today’s consumers are shifting their preferences toward brands that have adopted sustainable business practices. A First Insight report revealed that 62% of Gen Z shoppers would rather purchase from sustainable brands, while 73% are willing to pay more for sustainable products.

With Gen Z and millennials being the largest influential consumers in sustainability, it is becoming clear that a company’s environmental stance can directly impact its brand image and customer loyalty.

In a world where an estimated 1.5 million tons of towels, sheets and pillowcases were produced, as reported by the EPA in 2017, significant sources of waste like this are calling the consumers’ attention. They are realizing that their purchasing decisions are either contributing to the issues or combatting them. As a result, businesses going green are often perceived as more appealing.

This shift in consumer behavior is a compelling reason why eco-friendly businesses thrive. When they “go green,” they are doing more than helping the environment — they also enhance their brand image and reputation. It is a win-win, driving more companies to incorporate sustainability into their business model.

2. Eco-Friendly Businesses Become Cost-Efficient and Sustainable

Many businesses believe that going green creates a significant cost for them, but the notion of that is becoming a thing of the past. In reality, sustainable practices can lead to higher cost savings over time. While it may seem like a hefty investment initially, the long-term benefits can far outweigh the costs.

For instance, companies can lower expenses by reducing waste, improving energy efficiency and utilizing renewable energy sources. By minimizing these resource costs, one McKinsey report found that companies can achieve a 60% increase in operating profits. This finding shows that companies can become more financially viable with the adoption of sustainability.

Many companies are already seizing this opportunity, proving that sustainable initiatives increase profitability. For example, companies adopting renewable energy can reduce their carbon footprint and increase energy efficiency. By using renewable energy to guarantee the protection of scarce resources, companies can save on their energy bills and make more profitable returns.

Therefore, a realignment towards sustainability is more than an ethical choice — it is a smart business move.

3. It Attracts Top Talent

Reports show that at least 4.2 million people left their jobs in June 2022, and 10.7 million jobs opened at large corporations. With the job market currently being highly competitive, the promise of a paycheck alone is no longer enough to attract talented employees.

Millennials and Gen Zers make up most of today’s workforce, and they are increasingly scrutinizing the values and practices of potential employers. Therefore, a company’s commitment to sustainability will be the one that stands out among those who do not.

Eco-friendly businesses have this advantage because their commitment to the environment often appeals to high-quality candidates seeking purpose alongside their career progression. By showing that you are dedicated to sustainability, you can align the values of these job-seekers with yours, making you a more attractive employer.

As such, this may be the right time for you to enact the adoption of sustainability into your business model since it gives you the opportunity to compete against larger businesses with higher paychecks. Becoming more socially and environmentally responsible gives you the upper hand.

Workers are increasingly looking to be a part of organizations that care about their environmental impact. That is why this shift is pushing more companies to go green — finding top-talented individuals who believe in the same values makes it less challenging.

4. Regulatory Compliance and Future Preparedness

New regulations are progressively shifting toward a more sustainable future. Governments worldwide are implementing a number of rules to encourage businesses to adopt green practices. These include policies on emissions, waste management, energy efficiency and more. Companies that have already adopted sustainable practices find themselves better prepared to meet these changing regulatory requirements.

Moreover, eco-friendly businesses already have a strategic advantage, as they are able to stay ahead of potential future regulations. Soon enterprises of all sizes will have to comply, especially those involved in supply chain management and manufacturing. Companies that comply safeguard their business against potential penalties and disruptions in the future.

Additionally, their adaptability to change in regulations makes them more resilient and forward-thinking. As we move toward a more sustainable future, green companies will thrive and prevent the chance of facing legalities moving forward.

Making an Eco-Friendly Business

Every business should understand it has a moral obligation to protect the planet and future generations. If you want your business to thrive, now is the time to act on the adoption of sustainable practices.

Consumers and the general public will applaud you for it and appreciate the impact you are making toward the future. In turn, your business will have a clear strategic and competitive advantage, and if you start incorporating changes today, you will be ready for whatever comes next.