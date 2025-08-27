The Eversolo Play CD Edition Could Be Better

I have had the CD Edition of the Eversolo Play in my living room for over a month. This version of the Eversolo Play is an all-in-one that features a CD player as well as a music streamer, DAC, and amplifier in a compact and inviting form factor. While I have no regrets ordering this device for my home, there are definitely a few areas where Eversolo could have enhanced the user experience. After thirty days of usage, the Eversolo Play has left me with a mix of positive and negative impressions that we should discuss here.

The Setup

The Eversolo Play is not the first audio device I've had in my living room. For a number of years, I've used a Yamaha TSR-700 AVR (also known as the RX-V6A AVR) as my main amplifier. More recently in a similar form factor to the Play, I've been using a WiiM Amp Ultra in this space. In my most recent configuration, I’ve connected the Play to an external Sony multi-CD player via optical, a television via HDMI ARC/eARC, and an Ethernet cable for network connectivity. Unfortunately, I haven’t had the chance to test it with my turntable as that is in another room. For output, I’ve paired it with a pair of Klipsch RP-600M bookshelf speakers with no subwoofer in the room.

The setup process was straightforward, involving the usual firmware updates. At the time of this review, configuring the Play was initially done on the Play through its built-in screen, but then shortly after, you can finish your setup on the Eversolo app on your phone. The Play is my first Eversolo device, so I'm new to this particular ecosystem. The only hurdle to my setup was the initial curve of learning and getting comfortable with the Eversolo way of doing things.

Experiencing the Eversolo Play

As I write this review, I have to say I have very mixed and conflicting feelings about the Eversolo Play. Every time I found myself celebrating what I liked in the play, I also would discover things about the Play that took a little bit of joy out of that celebration. Let me hit on three areas that show well this dichotomy of experiences.

Listening to the Play

FFor instance, the AKM DAC (AK4493SEQ) built into the unit offers a great music listening experience when streaming (Tidal, Amazon Music, Roon, etc.) as well as playing CDs. It produces a warm, almost analog-like sound with excellent instrument separation and a spacious soundstage, which aligns well with my personal preferences.

However, despite using efficient speakers in my setup, I was surprised by how much I had to crank up the volume on the Play to achieve the same level of loudness as previous amplifiers I’ve owned. This was particularly noticeable when using the HDMI ARC/eARC input, where the dialogue in TV shows and movies wasn’t as clear as I had hoped. Overall, this suggests that the 60 WPC (8 Ohm) power output and other characteristics of the Play's amplifier might be a limitation for the speakers or the room you’ve chosen.

The Build, Design, and that CD Tray

The Play does boasts an impressive build and design. The sturdy casing and well-thought-out connections on the back are commendable. The screen is exceptional, comparable to what you’d find on a premium phone. While an app is provided, I found myself more comfortable controlling the device through the screen itself. Additionally, the numerous display options when playing music make the Play a delightful addition to any room.

However, the build quality takes a hit with the flimsy CD tray, reminiscent of the kind of CD drives you find in old budget PCs. It took me a little by surprise that Eversolo would design this modern-looking Hi-Fi all-in-one in 2025 yet do nothing with a CD tray that's been with us since the 1990s. While the tray functions as expected, when it comes to guests in my house less careful than me, I will insist that it will be me putting in and taking out the CDs from the Play for them.

At this point, it may look like I'm dumping on the one feature that makes the Eversolo Play CD Edition unique from the standard edition. I'm not, because I still really like this feature in the Play. Fortunately, the CD player is not an afterthought; its functionality is seamlessly integrated with Eversolo’s software. I was impressed that if the CD is recognized, it displays the album’s cover art, just like you’d expect from a music streaming service. The CD burner function is incredibly quick, allowing you to store music files in WAV and FLAC formats directly onto the Eversolo’s built-in drive.

I didn’t anticipate the CD playback experience on the Eversolo to be so enjoyable. If you have or plan to have a CD collection, despite the flimsy CD tray I highly recommend the CD Edition of the Play, which offers a worthwhile premium experience over the Standard Edition (without a CD player). I also made a brief video on YouTube that shows my experience with playing a CD on the Eversolo Play.

Output Options

When you order the Eversolo Play, you'll recognize that it contains no RCA pre-outs except for the subwoofer. In other words, if you wish to connect the Left and Right channel outputs to an external amplifier, you will not be able to do so with this specific Eversolo device. The Play also doesn't contain an auxiliary analog output for headphones either. This shouldn't come as a surprise if you have read the specification sheets and also realize that in 2025, a lot of other all-in-ones in this form factor also do not have analog outputs outside of speaker connections.

Similar to the WiiM Amp Ultra I reviewed last month, the Eversolo Play is capable of audio out through USB. Eversolo also has added the option for digital out via COAX, which the WiiM Amp Ultra does not have. However, once again, when Eversolo giveth, it also taketh away. To my surprise, the Eversolo Play, under the latest firmware at review time, is not capable of Bluetooth output, unlike the WiiM Amp Ultra. This came as a surprise to me when I still wanted to listen to music playing through the Play after everyone in my house had wanted to go to bed. I was very sad that evening as I sat in my living room under low lights and no music.

Room for Improvement

How could the Eversolo be made better? Here are some suggestions for improvements that I believe could enhance the Play’s overall experience and provide better value for money. Some of these items have been discussed earlier in this article, while others were not mentioned until now.

1) Provide basic audio cables at no additional cost.

The Play lacks audio cables, unlike some competitors that include HDMI, RCA, and optical cables with the purchase. This is especially crucial for first-time audio equipment buyers.

2) Provide a remote control at no additional cost.

I was quite surprised that the Eversolo Play doesn’t include a remote control. The lack of a remote becomes evident when you want to turn on the Play. While ARC/eARC does provide some volume control through the TV remote, the Play apparently lacks CEC functionality or input sensing features, preventing you from using the TV remote to power on or off the Play itself.

3) Include a more powerful amplifier in the next generation of Play.

While 60 WPC (8 Ohm) may be sufficient for some speakers, an amplifier capable of 80 to 100 WPC would have allowed for a wider range of speaker options to pair with the Play. There are currently cheaper all-in-one devices that offer better amplification than the Play.

4) Add Bluetooth Output

While Eversolo may have some reasoning for why they didn't provide a physical headphone jack on the Eversolo Play, I think they made a mistake in not allowing Play owners to listen to audio through Bluetooth headphones. When I addressed this in an online forum, users suggested that there is hardware present in the Play to allow for audio output via Bluetooth, but accessing it is not available in the current firmware. Eversolo could provide Bluetooth output in the Play in a later firmware update, but I have no confirmation that Eversolo plans to do so.

Is the Eversolo Play a keeper or not?

Despite my criticisms of the Eversolo Play, I still recommend it as an option to consider for most people seeking to deliver great music in a room with this form factor. I know if you've been reading my review, you might be surprised by this recommendation. However, despite seeing so many shortcomings in the Play, there remains a lot to like in this device.

I’m impressed by the variety of functions in the screen display, the applications available, and the configuration options. Unlike some other all-in-one devices on the market, the Play offers various output options, allowing you to use it as a streamer-only device via digital outputs to an external DAC or integrated amplifier with a built-in DAC. This can be achieved through USB out or the digital COAX out. Features such as these will likely ensure that I keep the Play for years to come. In essence, I think the Play’s ability to adapt to evolving stereo system and sound preferences is a unique feature that sets it apart from some of its competitors.

While I currently have the Play in my living room, I think this is the wrong room for it and plan to move it to a smaller room. Honestly, I think the WiiM Amp Ultra is better suited than the Eversolo Play for my living room where a mix of TV viewing and music listening takes place. I plan to instead move the Play into my home office once I pair it with the right speakers. Not only do I think the Eversolo's Play amplifier will be better suited for my home office because it's small but also because in this room I also house my turntable, my vinyl records, and my CD collection. In my opinion, the Play is a winner for my home office and surpasses any of its shortcomings due to its overall positive qualities.

