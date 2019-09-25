How to Create a Website for Visitor Intent

Do people land on your website and instantly bounce away? If conversion rates are low, you may be lacking a key ingredient — visitor intent. To meet user needs and stand out from competitors, understand why your audience seeks you out in the first place. People are attracted to websites for a variety of reasons, and it's essential to address them all.

Most consumers start product searches on their smartphones. In fact, 77% of shoppers research a product while in-store, compared to only 35% willing to approach a salesperson. No matter the business you run, the majority of customers expect to land on your homepage at some point in the buying process. You have seconds to grab their attention and show them what they're looking for.

Focusing on visitor intent requires research and dedication to the people visiting your site. It's essential to get creative and look at your pages through the eyes of a first-time guest. Anyone who performs an online search has a goal. Your job is to discover it and serve it up on a silver platter.

1. Use Psychology

Determine what keywords people use in the process of landing on your page. Then, use a bit of psychology to figure out how to engage them best. If your site is WordPress-based, install the MonsterInsights plugin. This software connects with Google Analytics and shows you which keywords people are using in your Dashboard. You can also head over to your Google Analytics page and see the top keywords that lead people to your site.

Once you have the list of keywords, study each and figure out why someone would plug in that particular phrase. Some will be obvious, phrased like questions. Others, though, might require a bit of thought. Repeat the question on your landing page and provide a relevant solution.

Three Rivers Running Company does a good job meeting the intent of users visiting their website. The site pops up if you search a term like "running shoes." Since someone conducting that search is likely a runner, marketers geared everything on the website toward them.

The brand also reaches out to cross-country teams looking for team equipment. In the slides at the top of the page, they list marathons and ideas for renting expensive race equipment. They don't try to reach just anyone, only those serious about running races and winning.

2. Know the Types of Queries

There are three main types of web queries. Understanding them allows you to cater content to visitors better.

· Navigational: With this type of query, the visitor likely knows about your brand and is trying to find a page on your site.

· Information: The person wants more information on your brand or a solution to a problem.

· Transactional: The user wants to buy something and is actively searching, such as for running shoes.

Knowing the intent behind the visit allows you to gauge what content to serve. Someone who seeks information needs videos, articles and details about what you offer. A person who is ready to buy needs a strong call-to-action (CTA) and vibrant product images.

3. Create Strong CTAs

You need a strong CTA for all types of users. A call to action might encourage the user to sign up for your mailing list or content alerts, ideal for someone who wants more information. Alternatively, a strong CTA might push a user to make a purchase, best for transactional visitors.

Effective CTAs have a number of elements, but user intent allows you to create wording that draws them in. Use first or second person language, so it feels personal and directed at the user. If your visitors are mainly young millennials, use bright, bold colors for your buttons. Make sure the CTA contrasts with the rest of the page and draws the reader's eye.

Fabick CAT uses solid CTAs that perfectly match the intent behind most site visits. They separate CTAs into different categories, such as those looking for used equipment, those who want to see what types of equipment are available, job seekers and people who want to rent. By offering several different CTA options, they gather a variety of users and move them through the sales funnel to pages that fit their needs.

4. Study Intent Modifiers

Some words indicate what visitors are looking for. If they use the word "best" in their query, they are likely comparing different brands and offerings.

You can home in on this search term and show why your product or service stands above competitors. Other words that might clue you into user intent include "cheap," "quality" and "near me."

5. Tweak Your Headline

What's the first thing someone sees when they pull up your website? Be careful about the headlines you use. You want something that speaks to the majority of your users but doesn't turn away those looking who want something different. For example, don't mention a specific brand in your headline if you sell a variety of products. Instead, focus on the item's features and the ways it solves user problems.

Jaybird does an excellent job with their headline when you land on their page. Anyone who visits their site is likely looking for wireless headphones built for sports, such as running. The brand instantly taps into the benefit of their product with the headline "Never Go Quiet." The text is attention-grabbing, yet still captures the benefits of their equipment.

6. Segment Your Landing Pages

Your site visitors will have different intents, especially when at different stages in the buyer's journey. One of the best things you can do to meet their needs is segment landing pages based on keywords.

Create a landing page for those with the word "best" in their search string to show a comparison between your product and competitors' products. Develop another page for people who are ready to buy, complete with a prominent CTA that guides them toward a purchase. Think about the different landing pages required to meet the needs of your customers fully.

Provide What Searchers Want

You have seconds to grab site visitors and keep them engaged. It's essential to research user intent and develop need-based pages if you want to turn users into customers. By understanding what people want, you have a better chance of grabbing their attention and keeping it.