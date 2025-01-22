6 Green IT Initiatives to Consider in the New Year

With increasing climate change impacts and growing stakeholder and consumer demand, sustainability is on every company's mind as they enter the new year. The information technology (IT) industry especially has the capacity to become more environmentally friendly.

From energy- and water-guzzling data centers to massive amounts of electronic waste, IT teams should consider these six initiatives to enhance green operations.

1. Improve Energy Efficiency in Data Centers

Data centers are critical to supporting the digital functions of businesses, governments and universities. Likewise, increasing social media use, video streaming, smart technology, electric vehicles and artificial intelligence (AI) have placed undue pressure on data center loads and storage efficiency.

United States data centers consume 1.8% of the nation's electricity and require ample water for cooling and indirect power generation. In fact, half of the nation's data center servers draw water from highly stressed watersheds. Additionally, 0.5% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions derive from these hubs.

IT teams looking to operate more sustainably in 2025 can reduce energy consumption to lower costs and meet environmental benchmarks in the following ways:

Server consolidation: Use fewer servers to reduce idleness and make better use of resources.

Use fewer servers to reduce idleness and make better use of resources. Energy-efficient hardware: Lean into lower power-consuming servers, networking technologies and storage solutions.

Lean into lower power-consuming servers, networking technologies and storage solutions. Monitorization software: Deploy software to monitor power use for optimized system performance.

Deploy software to monitor power use for optimized system performance. Renewable energy: Integrate renewable energy sources through solar panels and wind turbines to improve their carbon footprint.

Integrate renewable energy sources through solar panels and wind turbines to improve their carbon footprint. Energy-saving lighting: Install light-emitting diode bulbs to reduce energy consumption from lighting throughout data centers.

IT departments should also create a maintenance schedule to check on equipment performance and make improvements as necessary regularly. This will help to prolong equipment life spans and reduce the need for additional power.

2. Establish a Circular Economy

According to the United Nations Institute for Training and Research, the world generated 62 million metric tons of electronic waste (e-waste) in 2022, an 82% increase from 2010. Yet, records show only 22.3% of e-waste was recycled correctly in the same year, a waste of $62 billion in recoverable raw resources.

E-waste poses a significant environmental risk, polluting ecosystems and exposing humans to toxic substances like mercury, lead and cadmium. Although these metals and chemical compounds can harm public health, they are reusable in several technologies.

IT departments should incorporate a circular economy into their business practices, promoting repairability, reusability and recyclability among all their technologies. A responsible approach to this could include:

Creating an inventory of all IT equipment reaching the end of its life cycle and determining whether it can be repaired or repurposed

Extending old equipment’s life span through refurbishing or donating it to nonprofits and schools

Ensuring recyclers adhere to environmental regulations regarding e-waste disposal

Working with reputable service providers that properly dispose of end-of-life equipment

Staying abreast of evolving compliance standards within city, state or federal governments

It is also a good idea to keep track of recycled equipment, including a detailed description of each item and the method used for its disposal.

3. Transition to Digital Documentation

IT professionals would be remiss in the digital era if they didn't utilize digital documentation. With the proper security measures, cloud solutions deliver a safe space to store essential files and maintain efficiency. This approach enhances collaboration and enables more straightforward file sharing while protecting documents during unforeseen downtime.

Transitioning to cloud technology will also help IT teams save 20% in spending by lowering maintenance costs and decreasing the need for physical servers. Likewise, digitizing document management and introducing electronic signatures reduces paper waste.

4. Deploy Tracking and Reporting Tools

Due to cutting-edge AI developments, several tools exist for IT teams to track and report their energy usage. Using these insights, departments can seek areas of improvement to lower energy consumption and decrease their carbon footprint.

For instance, the Internet of Things (IoT) allows devices to collect and transmit vast amounts of data, including information about energy usage within IT functions and workspaces. This could include whether optimizing lighting or integrating innovative HVAC systems for greater indoor comfort would make a difference. Team members can then evaluate patterns and changes in resource usage and respond accordingly.

Monitorization tools are conducive to setting benchmarks and measuring how well teams advance toward their sustainability goals. It is also a way for IT to demonstrate its environmental achievements to other departments, corporate leadership and stakeholders.

5. Allow Remote Work and Telecommuting

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the business landscape as companies moved their operations to remote settings. Since the world reopened, employees and workplaces have engaged in a tug-o-war between flexible arrangements and return-to-office mandates.

However, a January 2024 World Economic Forum white paper found that IT positions would account for 10% of jobs expected to go remote by 2030. The shift toward widespread telecommuting could have a positive impact on transportation emissions.

With 10% fewer commuters driving to the office or taking public transportation, U.S. carbon emissions could be reduced by 191.8 million metric tons. Of course, this would also affect revenue from public transport fares by $3.7 billion.

6. Offer Sustainability Training for IT Employees

Delivering training for IT professionals can significantly progress sustainability throughout teams. For instance, training modules could teach about conserving power to lower a company's digital footprint while issuing guidance on equipment recycling.

Offering tips for individuals to save more energy throughout their daily tasks is also a great way to make workplace sustainability practices come across as more necessary and feasible.

Asking employees for suggestions and feedback regarding training will help IT directors zoom in on effective training programs. The ability to brainstorm ideas will also give teams a sense of greater collaboration with co-workers toward a common goal.

Creating a Greener Digital Landscape in 2025

There has never been a better time for IT teams to consider their environmental impact and make improvements. By incorporating sustainable practices and employing the digital equipment they use daily, they can significantly reduce emissions and pollution.