Should Businesses Set Up a Threads Account?

Within the last few weeks since its debut, Threads has taken the digital world by storm. A product of Meta — Facebook’s parent company — Threads has been widely discussed as a contender designed to rival Twitter. The buzz surrounding its launch and the rapid adoption rates are impossible to ignore.

Yet, with every new platform comes a crucial question for businesses — should you jump on the Threads bandwagon? Is it genuinely worth taking advantage of another social media channel, especially when it is in its infancy?

What Is Threads?

Threads is still a new addition to the social media landscape. What is known so far is that it is a text-based conversation platform.

At its core, users can follow and connect with others who share similar interests. It is designed to cultivate a loyal following, creating a space to exchange ideas, opinions and foster discussions. Its mechanics resonate with Twitter's — users can “like,” “repost” and selectively reply within their threads, enhancing user engagement.

However, Threads’ journey to this point has been anything but linear. In 2019, there were talks of it becoming a camera messaging app positioned to rival Snapchat. That vision never came to fruition. Instead, it was reimagined and presented to the world in its current form.

The Advantages of Threads

Threads is not just another social media platform — its unique features and room for potential make it particularly attractive for businesses.

Potential for Better Community Moderation

Threads also has the potential for enhanced community moderation. Recent experiences on platforms like Twitter have shown that an unchecked commitment to free speech can lead to a flood of negative and explicit posts. This often overwhelms brands with insults and undesired attention.

However, there is a growing hope that Threads will prioritize user feedback and craft a more curated environment. LinkedIn’s approach, for instance, involves regularly refining its algorithms based on feedback to ensure a professional and relevant content feed. If Threads adopts a similar approach, businesses can expect a more controlled and positive space.

Room for Potential

Since its launch, Threads has captured the attention of many, amassing over 100 million sign-ups within its first week alone. This quick adoption is not limited to regular users either — many big brands, celebrities and journalists are already using it.

This shows that Threads could be a big deal for businesses. Being on Threads now means businesses can reach many people and be among the first to use this new platform. This could give you a head start in connecting with customers and standing out from the crowd.

Feed of Largely Text-Based Posts

Threads uses text-driven posts, meaning businesses can engage in real-time conversations similar to how they would on Twitter. The straightforward format allows companies to promptly address customer concerns, announce new products or share industry insights. The emphasis on real-time communication creates space for interaction between brands and their audiences.

Integration With Instagram

One of Threads’ standout features is its seamless integration with Instagram. Businesses can directly share their Threads posts to Instagram Stories, which you may already use for its promotional capabilities. This dual-platform approach boosts visibility, allowing companies to reach their audience on two fronts without creating additional content.

Longer Character Limit

Twitter’s character limit has been a point of conflict for many who seek space to express their thoughts. However, Threads offers a slightly more generous 500-character limit. This additional room means businesses can craft more detailed messages without needing to create post threads.

The Algorithm Favors Early Adopters

Jumping onto new platforms like Threads early can give businesses a strategic edge. History shows that early users on platforms like Twitter or YouTube often enjoyed greater visibility and engagement. In its initial phases, a platform’s main goal is drawing users in, so it favors organic content over ads.

Joining Threads now lets businesses secure their desired usernames and positions them to benefit from this early-stage, user-focused algorithm. Taking the plunge into Threads at this stage offers an unmatched opportunity to capitalize on its growth momentum.

The Downside to Threads

While Threads shows many positives, businesses should consider the downsides before creating an account.

Analytical Limitations on Threads

Threads currently lacks a robust analytics tool. Unlike platforms such as Twitter or Pinterest that offer immediate insights, Threads is lacking in this regard. In fact, Meta has not scheduled integration with its Business Suite until 2024.

Without crucial metrics like impressions, brands find it challenging to gauge their success and potential returns on the platforms. This data void — combined with the demand for continuous content monitoring — creates challenges for businesses trying to establish and measure their impact.

Potential Distraction for Small Businesses

For smaller businesses, the appeal of newer platforms like Threads can sometimes sidetrack them. While building a presence on Threads needs a clear strategy and consistent effort, it is essential to remember that it is still evolving. Investing time and resources into Threads means more than being active — it is about strategizing and dedicating continuous effort.

With every new platform comes the question of value. Is the return on investment worth the time and energy? Businesses must weigh the benefits against the possible distractions and resource commitments to determine if it truly adds value to their operations.

Should Your Business Sign Up for Threads

All that considered, should your business sign up for Threads? One way to determine this is to consider whether it aligns with your target audience and marketing strategies. Also, keep in mind that securing a username is just the tip of the iceberg. Success on this platform demands more than initial enthusiasm — it calls for commitment and a strategic approach.

Only dive in with a clear plan or the readiness to invest time and effort. True achievement on any platform is the result of dedication and intent. Before hopping aboard, evaluate its relevance to your brand and be prepared for the journey ahead.