North Plains introduces NorthplainsNEXT

Cloud-based next generation platform is a new way to manage the lifecycle of visual brand assets.

TORONTO, ON, March 15, 2017 – North Plains has announced the launch of NorthplainsNEXT, a cloud-based content engagement platform which the company believes sets a new benchmark in managing visual assets. It delivers a complete, integrated solution for managing all interactions with content at every stage from ideation to distribution, overcoming the challenges of handling vast amounts of visual content in a multi-channel, ‘always on’ world.

NorthplainsNEXT has turned around the traditional way of executing digital asset management (DAM). Instead of being built around user personas and merely connecting different systems, the platform streamlines the management of assets from creation through completion with one single user experience.

This platform is more than just one product: five out-of-the-box modules cover every stage of an asset’s life, including asset creation and workflow, project management, editing & approval, cataloging of finished assets, collaboration portal, analytics, and reporting. Via Northplains’ own API (application programing interface), NorthplainsNEXT also seamlessly integrates with all the popular brand, creative and marketing tools in use today. NorthplainsNEXT involves minimal installation and its consumer-style, intuitive user interface supports fast set-up for users, with minimal training and easy single-sign access from a variety of devices.

Says Hassan Kotob, CEO, North Plains: “We took a long hard look at the traditional digital asset management market and decided that there had to be a better way to overcome the content management issues that creatives and marketers experience. Today’s creative and marketing teams are overwhelmed with tools in their marketing stack, so our aim is to get technology out of their way so they can focus on content that authentically engages with their brand audience. NorthplainsNEXT is built for improved creativity, productivity, collaboration and compliance.”

NorthplainsNEXT is built on the company’s 20+ years' experience in managing complex workflows for media firms, brand owners, and creatives, as well as close consultation with customers during the past 18 months.

North Plains is the leader in Digital Asset Management software. The company offers Cloud-based and On-premises solutions that help marketers manage visual content, streamline production and deliver their unified brand stories around the globe. Headquartered in Toronto Canada with offices in Europe and Asia, North Plains is committed to continuous innovation and support for our world-class client base. For more information, please visit us at http://www.northplains.com