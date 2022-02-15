Kofax ControlSuite Wins PrintIT Award for Best App for the Second Year in a Row

ControlSuite Recognized for Digitally Transforming Document Capture, Print Management and Workflows

London, U.K. – February 15, 2022 – Kofax®, a leading supplier of intelligent automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces Kofax ControlSuite™ was named Best Workflow App at the 2021 PrintIT Awards, the second annual event led by PrintIT Reseller magazine. This is the second year in a row Kofax has been honoured at the PrintIT Awards, with ControlSuite winning for Best MFP Business App last year.

Kofax ControlSuite won the 2021 Best Workflow App award for its status as a fully integrated solution that transforms document capture, print management and workflows, extending the value of infrastructure investment. ControlSuite enables companies to drive agility and efficiency, extending the value of MFD devices by using them to intelligently capture information from digital and physical documents and then process and disseminate that information as it’s needed across the organisation. This turns MFDs into digital on-ramps, empowering organisations to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

“Winning at the 2021 PrintIT Awards is an honour, and ControlSuite being recognised once again validates its status as the market leader for document workflow solutions,” says Kathleen Delaney, Chief Marketing Officer at Kofax. “We’re committed to continual innovation in our print automation portfolio with an emphasis on cloud solutions that deliver agility and resilience, which are essential for a productive hybrid workforce and drive continual value for customers with new mobile and remote print solutions.”

Kofax ControlSuite provides visibility over print and capture activity at every device, regardless of location, offering advanced capabilities for workflow automation and document capture security that includes extensive integrations to enterprise applications and systems.

Since the release of ControlSuite in 2019, Kofax’s customers in financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, supply chain, business process outsourcing and other markets have leveraged it to help meet their digital transformation goals — which accelerated over the past two years due to the global pandemic. Kofax offers print management on-premise and, with the recent acquisition Printix, in the cloud via a Software as a Service (SaaS) print management subscription model.