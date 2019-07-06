How to Plan an Inbound Marketing Strategy for Ecommerce

Every once in a while, it is good to freshen up your marketing strategy to make sure that your brand’s message is conveyed loud and clear and that you have a steady flow of both revenue and new customers. In this domain, the inbound marketing is taking precedence over the outbound since people are growing tired of being exposed to a huge amount of uninteresting content wrapped in crude calls to buy something they don’t even want.

Inbound marketing relies on meticulous research and content strategies which, when applied, will attract new customers naturally. If you aim to associate your e-business with positive notions, be noticed and increase your revenue, you might want to consider these simple steps to implement your new e-commerce strategy.

Step one: Identifying

Go back to the time your business was just a twinkle in your mind’s eye and think about what you wanted it to be and how it evolved. What is your brand and what do you offer? Explain it to yourself, just like you would to somebody who has never heard of it. Would you change anything? If your products and ideas are not relatable to you anymore, they will not be to others either.

Now turn to your existing customers and ponder over their interests – what was it that drew them to your products? Do you perhaps wish to change or expand your customer base? Understanding your customers’ needs is essential in enticing that natural pull to your brand.

Of course, let’s not forget about goals, and not only those revenue-related. They exist as a form of motivation, and not just a goal to be attained. Once you set them, it will be easier to create a structure around them, but of course, they shouldn’t be set in stone. A certain amount of flexibility is quite desirable while concocting the right inbound marketing strategy for your brand.

Step two: Structure

Once you have a clue about your brand, offer, customers and goals, you can start applying that knowledge to your benefit. That means, instead of an aggressive outbound campaign, you can create a more subtle and efficient one. If your research is thorough, you can expect to have fewer expenses than you would on an outbound marketing strategy.

Naturally, your website is the heart of your online business, so make it a priority when planning the marketing strategy structure. If you are a startup brand, you might want to consider selling your products over well-organized and popular marketplaces such as Etsy, Amazon or eBay.

On the other hand, you should consider another ecommerce web development strategy if you wish to keep track of conversion rates – hosted eCommerce platforms. If you choose, for example, Shopify, BigCommerce or WooCommerce, you will give your brand an opportunity to be independent and recognized. A multitude of themes to choose from will give your website the air of uniqueness as if it was a custom design.

Step three: Traffic

As obvious as it seems, in order to sell your products, you need to stimulate traffic to your ecommerce website. To achieve that, your brand has to be noticed, but again, following the inbound marketing principles, not in an obtrusive manner. Just as our brains somehow learnt to overlook the bright and blinking pop-ups, the same thing often happens with paid ads at the top of the page.

Search Engine Optimization traffic is a vital component of any inbound marketing strategy, especially when it comes to gaining more visibility in search engines. To achieve this, you should make sure that your entire online presence, and your website in particular is well-optimized for search engines, and make sure that you invest ample effort, both into on-page and off-page optimization. In case you embark on this continuous journey, you will think and rethink your content, adapt the keywords and change where you place them, and learn a thing or two about generating links.

As far as traffic from social media goes, they represent the perfect playground to offer something to those who actually want to purchase it instead of being pushy and overwhelming. For the sake of being time-efficient, focus on one or two social networks and connect with your customers. In this manner, you will learn exactly what they need and how to offer it to them.

Leaving the more traditional ways of paid marketing campaigns for the organic-based ones might seem like a big change. Although it does require an adjustment in your overall approach, it will be more than beneficial for your business. It owes its success to the innate adaptability, but even more to the subtlety with which it relates your message and draws the customers to your brand.

It shows them what they need without the common aggressive sales attitude. Nobody enjoys having the vendor following them around in a brick and mortar store and forcing them to buy something. So, this unassuming stance actually makes the product more desirable, which will, in return, result in an increase in sales.