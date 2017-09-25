Archive2Azure by Archive360 Adds Support for Microsoft Cognitive & Media Services and Azure Archival

Archive360, a leading provider of data migration and management solutions for the Microsoft cloud, today announced Archive2Azure’s day-one support for Microsoft Azure Cognitive & Media Services and Microsoft’s new Azure Archival storage tier. With the goal of eliminating time consuming, manual indexing of audio and video files frequently stored in SharePoint Online, OneDrive and Azure, Archive2Azure now expands on Microsoft machine learning capabilities for more intelligent and automated audio and video indexing, search, translation and transcription.

Archive2Azure now also supports Microsoft’s new ultra-low-cost Azure Archival storage tier, lowering total storage ownership costs even further. Now Archive2Azure provides companies three Azure storage tiers, Hot, Cool, and Archival.

“The increasing volume of audio and video content stored in SharePoint Online, OneDrive and Azure has become a tedious management challenge for today’s enterprises including corporate legal departments for eDiscovery,” said Tibi Popp, Co-Founder and CTO, Archive360. “Traditionally, they’ve had little indexable data for search and discovery processes and both indexing and search has been largely done through time consuming and error-prone, manual processes. With our support – out of the gate – for Azure Cognitive & Media Services and the Azure Archival storage tier, we’re automating the indexing process, greatly speeding search and improving discovery accuracy while dramatically lowering total storage costs.”

“Because indexing and searching audio and video files has been such a time-consuming process, many organizations have large stockpiles of these files that are difficult and costly to search and discover. This can present eDiscovery, compliance and governance challenges as well as policy-based management issues,” said George Crump, Chief Analyst and Founder, Storage Switzerland. “Archive360 is helping to solve this. By taking advantage of Microsoft’s new Azure capabilities such as Cognitive & Media Services and a low-cost Archival storage tier, they’re taking the cost and risk out of the retention and searchability of audio and video files.”

Archive2Azure Cognitive & Media Services indexes audio and video files by spoken word, producing a complete transcription of the speech. Extending Microsoft machine learning, it can immediately translate content into one of 53 foreign languages and, in the near future, will even perform image tracking, facial recognition and emotion from video files. As a result, audio and video files have much more robust indexable metadata which greatly speeds search and and should dramatically raises accuracy over that of human search.

Archive2Azure also now supports the new Azure Archival storage tier. Introduced by Microsoft this week, the Azure Archival storage tier, which joins Microsoft’s existing hot and cool storage tiers, enables a very low cost destination for the long-term archiving of low-touch and inactive files. Archive2Azure will support this new storage tier from day one via FastCollect for SharePoint Extension, enabling SharePoint Online users to dramatically lower storage and information management costs.

“Archive360 is always in lockstep with Microsoft, delivering the most advanced functionality available to support new Microsoft developments upon their release,” said Bill Tolson, Vice President of Marketing for Archive360. “With the ability to automatically and intelligently index audio and video files, we’re now better able to support customers with large sets of this data type with the advanced solution they want to improve policy-based retention and disposition, discovery reliability and faster search.”

Archive2Azure Cognitive & Media Services and Archive2Azure support for the Azure Archival storage tier are available now. For more information, please visit you can visit Archive360 for more details about their product.

Source: Press Release