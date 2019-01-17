Unymira recognized again as Top 10 Provider for Knowledge Management Solutions

FREMONT, CA, USA - Möglingen, Germany, January 17, 2019. Unymira, a business unit of USU, has once again been recognized for its intelligent and innovative knowledge management solutions. Following a comprehensive evaluation and review of knowledge management technologies, Unymira has been ranked among the top 10 most promising global providers.

Unymira specializes in knowledge-based solutions for customer-service automation. Its active Knowledge Center software links together all communication channels, support systems and workflows in a single unified platform. Customer self-service systems and chatbots are further innovative options which can be integrated to support customer-centered organizations while increasing automation and quality assurance. In addition to providing a better customer experience, key performance metrics such as first contact resolution rate and average handling time can be improved significantly.

"We are pleased to announce Unymira in our annual ranking of TOP 10 Knowledge Management Solution Providers," said Jeevan George, editor-in-chief of CIOReview. "Unymira’s holistic approach is a particularly strong factor in its success improving the customer journey.”

Within a short time of entering the American market, the company acquired several major customers including the Colony Brands retail group, Columbia Sportswear and home fitness equipment maker Nautilus.

"We are very proud and happy about the renewed award by CIOReview. It shows that we are on the right track with our products and services and meet the needs of both our customers and the market", says Sven Kolb, Managing Director of Unymira.

