Salesforce Customization - Best Practices to Follow in 2020

Salesforce is one of the most easily adaptable platforms that are available out there. It offers endless scopes of customization which has made it a hot favorite of business owners all around the world. However, before you actually go ahead and implement any kind of Salesforce customization concept, it is necessary that you do so in a way that it is safe and effective. Companies that offer smart end application services offer advice on the best practices that you should follow when you want to work with some kind of Salesforce customization.

Here are some of the most important best practices that you should follow when you are looking to customize Salesforce based applications.

Get your org ready for the new customization feature

In case you are planning to work with a new org, you will find that there are numerous features that must be customized to accommodate the new change. On the other hand, if you are thinking of customizing a preexisting org, it is likely that multiple components of your firm’s Salesforce system has been already adjusted to these new changes. In any case, your customizations are likely to impact other currently existing features within Salesforce.

Therefore it is necessary for you to make sure that the customizations you carry out do not impact the Salesforce environment in any negative way. While it is true that you will get a completely clean system when you work with a whole new Salesforce org, the existing orgs might need some additional modifications. Prior to implementing any new customizations, you should always see to it that your currently existing system is ready for it.

Choose a proper way to implement the customization changes

Anytime there is a need for some new Salesforce customization, it is highly likely that your working team is going to come up with a solution and work on getting it implemented. However, if you ask experienced Salesforce developers, they will advise you to take a step back and carefully analyze the options you have. This will help you to decide on the best course of action when you need to get a workable strategy of customization implemented.

Some types of solutions can be easily manageable and adaptable than others. It has been found that when complex customizations are implemented using various standard Salesforce features like the Process Builder, it can be handled easily by the admin. There can also be customizations that take a greater time to adapt and must be handled by an experienced Salesforce developer. A lot of Salesforce developers simply try to go ahead with the coding process instead of steadily building on the same functionality with the help of the standard features. Nevertheless, it is always a good idea to use standard features while configuring the system.

Stick to proper planning and execution

As you might know, planning things at the beginning stages can provide you with a range of important benefits. For this reason, Salesforce development experts always put a lot of emphasis on proper planning that should be followed by effective execution. Planning helps you to have a clean idea of what you want to achieve and then measure your progress along the way.

You can also look back and refer to your original plan to see how you have moved across the developmental and customization phase. This can not only help you at the present stage of the customization process but also in the future. Moreover, the plan can simplify the whole process and help you to prioritize your customization goals. This is very crucial as many of the features you might implement depend on some other features which means that you will need to make them first before you can move on to the subsequent phases.

Use Sandbox

Sandbox is a program that allows you to test the results of your customization before you finally go with them. This can not only help you make the best use of your resources but also make sure that you always have the desired results.

The guidelines mentioned above are recommended by leading salesforce consulting companies and they can surely help you in important ways when you want to achieve the best results from your customization attempts.