Panaya Recognized for Value Stream Management Solution

Hackensack, NJ – May 23, 2018 – Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based testing and continuous delivery platforms, today announced that it has been recognized by Forrester as one of the vendors developing Value Stream Management (VSM) tools, in a new report – Elevate Agile-Plus-DevOps With Value Stream Management.

VSM allows businesses to link economic value to technical outcomes and remove waste from the delivery pipelines by managing, visualizing and measuring the business value of the demand streams from business request through ideation to production. This helps to ensure that both IT and business teams deliver to the overall strategic goals of the business.

The Forrester study shows that although there is no complete VSM solution on the market today, Panaya is one of the vendors augmenting its existing tools with VSM capabilities.

The report outlines the benefits of VSM to help organizations implementing Agile-plus-DevOps to better understand the value they deliver, the efficiencies gained and how best to optimize their delivery pipeline.

The report also outlines prospective buyers and users’ expectations of VSM tools, including:

The ability to integrate DevOps tools

Real-time reporting across multiple software delivery pipelines

Enable opinionated points of view

Provide greater visibility and analytics that focus the entire team on delivered value

Support strategic planning

The ability to connect people

“Increasingly, organizations need solutions to help manage, visualize and measure the business value of the demand streams within the pipeline. By implementing a robust VSM solution, businesses can save both time and money while benefiting from greater transparency, measurement and control of the delivery pipeline,” said Rafi Kretchmer, chief marketing officer at Panaya. “We believe Forrester has highlighted our efforts to build a solution which meets these needs, and we look forward to rolling out further enhancements to not only meet our customers’ needs but surpass their expectations.”

Panaya helps businesses gain the value from VSM with Release Dynamix (RDx) - an Enterprise Agile Delivery solution that enables enterprises to adopt modern Application Lifecycle Management and quickly and safely deliver application changes from ideation to realization. From initial business change request through to testing and production, RDx offers end-to-end visibility and connects the fragmented delivery tool chain and removes the risks associated with business-critical application delivery, aligning complex, IT organizations around key objectives.

For more information on Panaya and its products, visit www.panaya.com



