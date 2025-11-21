Why AI Fails Small Businesses: Resolving the Readiness Gap

Across the U.S., small businesses and nonprofits are facing unprecedented operational pressure. Inflation, tightening labor markets, shifting donor and consumer expectations, and rapid digital transformation have created a landscape where organizations must do more with fewer resources. At the same time, AI adoption has become a defining competitive advantage ... but only for those equipped to implement it effectively.



Many leaders feel caught in the middle: they know AI can streamline workflows, reduce administrative burdens, and unlock new efficiencies, yet they lack the structure needed to deploy these tools without causing disruption. Instead of solving problems, AI often exposes them; from inconsistent processes to unclear communication channels and outdated workflows. The result is an overwhelming sense of chaos that leaves teams stressed and leaders uncertain about how to adapt.



Recognizing this widening gap between aspiration and capability, Clishe Larke, M.Ed., PMP, PSM I, Founder & CEO of LC Business Services, has introduced a new AI-Powered Operational Framework rooted in her proven Foundation First Process. Designed specifically for small businesses and nonprofits, the framework gives organizations a systematic way to strengthen their internal operations before integrating automation or AI. This best ensures scalable, sustainable transformation instead of superficial fixes.



In this exclusive Q&A, Larke breaks down why so many businesses struggle to modernize, how operations and AI must work together, and what leaders can do today to build the clarity and structure needed for tomorrow’s growth.



Q: What inspired you to develop the AI-Powered Operational Framework?

A: After years of supporting small businesses and nonprofits, I noticed the same pattern: organizations wanted the benefits of AI, but their operations weren’t ready for it. Processes were undocumented, workflows were inconsistent, and teams were overwhelmed. I created the Foundation First Process to give businesses the structure they need before layering in automation. Without a solid foundation, AI can’t deliver sustainable value.

Q: How does the Foundation First Process actually work?

A: It’s a phased framework that starts with understanding how work truly gets done inside an organization. We conduct workflow audits, map processes, identify gaps, and redesign inefficient systems. Only after that do we introduce automation tools, AI workflows, or GPT-powered personas. The goal is to turn chaos into clarity and then make it scalable.

Q: What makes this approach different from other AI or automation consultancies?

A: Many firms focus on tech first. We focus on readiness. AI is powerful, but without proper processes, it can amplify confusion. Our philosophy is simple: structure drives success. We merge education, project management, and AI to deliver a practical roadmap that teams can actually follow. And we are intentional about ethical, human-centered AI. Tools should support teams, not overwhelm them.

Q: Who is this framework designed for?

A: Our sweet spot is small businesses earning between $500K and $5M, along with growing nonprofits. These organizations need efficiency, but don’t have time or resources to waste. Our services – from AI Implementation Management and Intelligent Workflow Buildouts to GPT-Powered Personas -- help them reclaim time, improve communication, and scale sustainably.

Q: What results have you seen so far?

A: Clients routinely reduce administrative workload by up to 40% just through process alignment and smart automation. Others gain new clarity around team roles, communication pathways, and operational strategy. We’ve supported nonprofits and private companies in restructuring workflows and adopting data-informed approaches that dramatically improve performance.

Q: Why is this launch significant for the industry right now?

A: There’s a major gap in the market. Small businesses are being told they “need AI,” but very few are taught how to prepare for it. By centering operational readiness, we’re giving small teams a sustainable way to access technology that has historically been out of reach. This isn’t just an AI trend; it’s a pathway to long-term scalability.

Q: What do you ultimately want organizations to understand about AI adoption?

A: That implementing AI isn’t about moving fast, but rather is about moving intentionally. When businesses get their foundations in order, AI becomes a strategic partner rather than a source of confusion. Our mission is exactly that: to help small businesses and nonprofits organize their workflows, streamline operations, and adopt AI tools that support meaningful, sustainable growth.

Q: You have a unique background as an educator before becoming a project management and operations consultant. How does that experience shape your approach today?

A: Teaching psychology and sociology trained me to understand how people think, learn, and work. Operations isn’t just about systems. It’s about behavior, communication, and human motivation. My education background helps me break down complex workflows into simple, accessible steps that teams can actually follow. It also keeps my work grounded in empathy, which is essential when guiding organizations through change.

Q: What leadership principles guide your work with small businesses and nonprofits?

A: Service-first leadership is at the core of everything I do. My time as Executive Director of The FRESH Project, working with underserved communities, taught me that sustainable change comes from clarity, collaboration, and trust. Whether I’m redesigning workflows or introducing AI, I lead with the mindset that structure shouldn’t replace the human element. It should support it.

Q: Many organizations feel overwhelmed by rapid digital transformation. What misconceptions do you see most often?

A: The biggest misconception is that AI will “fix” disorganized operations. It won’t. Automation magnifies whatever exists, whether good or bad. Another misconception is that adopting AI must be fast. In reality, moving slowly and intentionally yields better long-term outcomes. And finally, many leaders assume their team won’t adapt well to change, when in fact, most frustrations come from unclear systems, not resistance.

Q: How did the Foundation First methodology evolve into the full operational framework you offer today?

A: Foundation First started as a simple way to help clients document processes. But as I worked with more organizations, it became clear that documentation alone wasn’t enough. They needed workflow design, communication alignment, AI readiness pathways, and long-term maintenance. The framework grew into a phased system that now includes audits, redesign, automation planning, intelligent integrations, and continuous improvement.

Q: LC Business Services works with both nonprofits and private companies. What operational challenges do these sectors share?

A: Both deal with capacity limits, fragmented communication, and outdated workflows. They’re juggling competing priorities and often don’t have full-time operations staff. The difference is that nonprofits usually face these challenges with fewer resources. But the core need is the same: structure. When teams gain clarity, both nonprofits and private companies become dramatically more efficient.

Q: What technologies or tools are you most excited about in the next wave of intelligent automation?

A: I’m especially excited about agentic AI, as these tools not only respond to prompts but actually perform tasks and take action across systems. Combined with low-code platforms like Airtable, Make.com, and Zapier, we can build truly intelligent workflows that adapt to business needs. These tools give small organizations capabilities that used to require enterprise budgets.

Q: How do you ensure AI implementations remain ethical, accessible, and human-centered?

A: Ethical AI starts with transparency and thoughtful data design. We don’t implement tools that compromise privacy or over-collect information. We build systems that are accessible to non-technical teams, and we prioritize tools that enhance human roles ... not replacing them. Every implementation is evaluated through three questions: Does it increase clarity? Does it respect users? Does it support long-term sustainability?

Q: What do you want LC Business Services to be known for as it continues to grow?

A: I want our brand to be known for clarity, structure, and integrity. We’re not just installing tools. We’re helping organizations become healthier and more aligned. My vision is for LC Business Services to be the go-to partner for small businesses and nonprofits who want to scale with confidence, using systems and AI that truly fit the way they work.



As the pace of technological innovation accelerates, the divide between organizations that scale sustainably and those that fall behind will hinge on one factor: operational readiness. Larke’s approach challenges the common belief that AI alone drives transformation. Instead, she reframes the conversation around structure, human-centered design, and intentional implementation. Her work underscores that technology is only as effective as the systems supporting it.



By combining project management expertise, behavioral insight, and intelligent automation, Larke equips organizations with the clarity, confidence, and operational strength required to modernize without losing their purpose or identity. Her firm is emerging as a vital partner for small businesses and nonprofits navigating this new era.



For leaders overwhelmed by complexity or eager to adopt AI the right way, LC Business Services offers more than consulting. It offers a blueprint for long-term, values-driven scalability. As Larke continues to shape the future of operational strategy and ethical AI integration, one thing is clear: the organizations that thrive will be those that choose structure before speed and sustainability before shortcuts.

~~~

Merilee Kern, MBA is a brand strategist and analyst who reports on industry change makers, movers, shakers and innovators: field experts and thought leaders, brands, products, services, destinations and events. Merilee is also Founder, Executive Editor and Producer of “The Luxe List” as well and is Host of both the “Savvy Ventures” business TV show that airs nationally on FOX Business TV and Bloomberg TV and the “Savvy Living” lifestyle TV show airing in top U.S. markets. Connect with her at www.TheLuxeList.com and www.SavvyLiving.tv / Instagram www.Instagram.com/MerileeKern / Twitter www.Twitter.com/MerileeKern / Facebook www.Facebook.com/MerileeKernOfficial / LinkedIN www.LinkedIn.com/in/MerileeKern.