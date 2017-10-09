The Next Progression of Your Website: The Case for Progressive Web Apps

In combining the best components of mobile apps with the best components of websites, progressive Web apps (PWAs) offer a new, exciting way to engage with consumers via the mobile web. These PWAs function as websites that allow users to view them and interact with them as they would do with a mobile app. They do not have to be online in order to work, which enables them to be used at any time, on any device, and from any web browser. Each and every person who goes to a particular PWA will access the same version of the site. Plus, a PWA can be downloaded directly to their home screen, so users get to skip a visit to the app store on their device.

With the ease in accessibility and functionality that PWAs now bring to the table, marketers of some brands may need to begin rethinking their brand’s websites. Is your brand’s website doing all that it can to keep up with the latest technologies and expectations of web users? Consider how the features and abilities of today’s PWAs may be able to revamp your brand’s site and give its users the most interactive, appealing, and engaging experience with your site that you can.

Why users would want a business to have a PWA

PWAs give their users the desired ability to interact with the content that is contained in their pages. With commonly-used interactive apps like Google Docs now providing their users with the ability to instantly do things like create, save, or share, these users have come to expect more from each of the sites they visit. They expect them all to have similar interactive capabilities.

PWAs are deliver the fast performance that users are looking for. They are quick to respond to the user’s touch/click and quick to load -- which is a great thing considering that 53 percent of web users will leave a site if it takes more than three seconds to load. Users can also engage with content via push notifications and visuals that are formatted to fit their device’s full screen, as well as use less data. With Twitter’s recent launch of its PWA, Twitter Lite, the social media network saw a 75 percent increase in tweets sent and as much as a 70 percent reduction in data usage due to the PWA’s optimization of images. Using less data and having faster load times, these PWA users are able to do more with their devices and better engage with the content with which they come in contact.

A consumer provided with the features a PWA has to offer often means a less frustrated consumer as well. Take airlines and their sites, for example. By having a PWA, they can allow their customers to easily get to their flight information, itinerary, and ticket without having an internet connection. Air Berlin’s PWA they introduced makes their flyers’ user experience convenient and hassle-free by allowing them to have all their information together in one place to be quickly reached and interacted with whenever and wherever necessary.

How would a PWA be beneficial to your business?

Keeping your business’s customers happy is in and of itself a benefit to the business. By enhancing their user experience with the speediness and interactivity that a PWA delivers, your business gains a more satisfied and engaged consumer base. With a PWA, your business is also able to skip over the process of submitting any app or app update requests to an app store since the PWA can simply be pulled up on a user’s home screen. Save the time it takes to go through this tedious process and be able to invest that time into your target market instead.

Remember too that any time your business expands its online presence (and is also giving its consumers what they want from their user experience) it is building its brand identity. Through the decision to create a PWA, finding a memorable domain name, generating relevant content for it, and generally in debuting and marketing it to the public, your business is further developing its brand and how it is represented.

A PWA promotes longer amounts of time being spent on your site. The more time users spend on your site, the more they are able to know and recognize your brand, the more conversions your brand makes, and the greater the chances are of users sharing your site’s content with others. Flipkart Lite, the PWA rolled out by Indian retail giant Flipkart, has reported that users spend an average of 70 seconds on their PWA as opposed to 20 seconds on their mobile app, and has seen a 70 percent increase in conversion rates.

By developing and unveiling a PWA, your business has the opportunity to help both its consumers and itself. Enhance your consumers’ user experience on your site by giving them the speed, reliability, and interactivity that a PWA brings to the table. Then, go on to enjoy the customer engagement and sales that it gets for your brand.