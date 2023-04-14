New Research Finds Positive Customer Experience Is Impacted by Biophilia

Businesses are constantly seeking ways to create a positive customer experience. One of the latest approaches gaining momentum is the incorporation of biophilia, our innate connection to nature. Recent research has shed light on the significant impact that biophilic design can have on customers’ overall experience.

As a business owner, you may be curious about how to implement this concept to create a more engaging and enjoyable environment for your customers. Discover the latest research findings and practical applications of biophilic design principles so you can make your business flourish.

What Is Biophilia?

Biophilia is a term that refers to the innate human affinity for nature and living systems. This inherent connection to the natural world is deeply rooted in our psychology and has played a critical role in our evolution as a species. Biophilia suggests that we are drawn to nature and that our well-being is strongly tied to our interactions with natural environments.

Biophilic design is an architectural and interior design approach that incorporates elements of nature into built environments. By integrating natural materials, shapes, textures and patterns, biophilic design seeks to reconnect people with nature even within indoor spaces. This approach has been widely adopted in various settings — such as offices, retail stores and hospitality establishments — to improve well-being, productivity and overall experience.

The concept of biophilia is supported by a growing body of research demonstrating the positive effects of nature on human health and well-being. Past studies have shown that exposure to natural environments can reduce stress, boost cognitive function and enhance creativity. As a result, more people increasingly recognize biophilic design as a valuable tool for fostering a positive customer experience, especially in commercial spaces.

The Connection Between Biophilia and Positive Customer Experiences

The connection between biophilia and positive customer experiences lies in the psychological and physiological benefits of exposure to nature. When businesses incorporate biophilic design elements into their spaces, customers are likelier to feel comfortable, relaxed and engaged. These positive emotions can directly influence customers’ satisfaction, purchase decisions and overall brand perception — leading to more positive customer experiences.

Incorporating natural elements, such as plants, natural light, wood and water features, can stimulate customers’ senses and create a welcoming atmosphere. These biophilic design elements have been found to increase dwell time in commercial spaces, resulting in customers spending more time exploring products and making additional purchases.

Moreover, the calming and therapeutic effects of nature can reduce customers’ stress levels, allowing them to make more deliberate choices. Biophilic design can also contribute to a company’s brand identity, conveying a sense of environmental responsibility to the customer’s well-being. As a result, businesses can foster loyalty, enhance their reputation and drive more sales, as 30% of customers are willing to pay more for a better experience.

New Research Findings on Biophilia and Positive Customer Experiences

One groundbreaking study investigated the impact of biophilic design elements in hotel lobbies. The study compared the usage of hotel lobbies with and without biophilic design features — focusing on the amount of time people spent in these spaces. The findings revealed that biophilic hotel lobbies experienced a 36% higher dwell rate than their conventional counterparts.

In other words, the results of this study emphasize a strong link between biophilic design and a positive customer experience. Another intriguing discovery from this research is that many people at the hotel were not guests, only visitors, as they were there to shop and dine. These spaces saw increased activity and engagement due to a biophilic presence — boosting the hotel’s overall revenue without selling additional rooms.

The study suggests that time spent in nature-inspired environments relieves stress, lowers blood pressure and enhances creativity. Moreover, the sense of well-being and calm that biophilic spaces evoke contributes to a positive customer experience. Therefore, this research makes a case for the widespread adoption of biophilic design in commercial spaces.

Incorporating Biophilic Elements In Your Business’s Space

Learn how to seamlessly integrate biophilic elements into your commercial space to create a positive customer experience.

1. Introduce Indoor Plants

Indoor plants are a simple yet effective way to incorporate biophilic elements into your business’s space. Adding greenery in the form of potted plants, living walls or hanging planters can instantly transform the environment into a welcoming, vibrant atmosphere.

While indoor plants provide visual appeal, they also purify the air and boost customers' overall well-being. Consider opting for low-maintenance, indoor-friendly plants to ensure your space remains effortlessly lush and inviting.

2. Maximize Natural Light

Natural light is a crucial aspect of biophilic design. You can greatly enhance the ambiance of your business by incorporating large windows, skylights or glass walls. With natural light pouring into your office environment, you create a bright, airy space that promotes openness and connection to the outside world.

Natural light has been proven to improve mood, increase productivity and save energy by reducing the reliance on artificial lighting. To optimize these benefits, consider using blinds to control and distribute sunlight evenly throughout the space. Doing so ensures a comfortable and uplifting experience for customers and employees.

3. Use Natural Materials

The incorporation of natural materials is excellent for evoking warmth and authenticity. With materials — such as wood, stone or bamboo flooring and other natural finishes or furniture — you can create a space that helps customers feel grounded. These materials are great for offering visual and tactile appeal while also creating a healthier indoor atmosphere.

That’s because many natural materials are organic and free from harmful chemicals found in synthetic materials. Therefore, your business will promote better well-being as customers walk through your store.

4. Incorporate Water Features

Water is known for creating a soothing atmosphere. Some examples of water features include indoor fountains, ponds and aquariums. With the gentle sound of flowing water, you promote a feeling of tranquility and relaxation, potentially reducing stress for your customers.

Water features also create a more comfortable environment because they regulate indoor humidity. Consider incorporating water features properly by maintaining their upkeep, keeping the water clean and ensuring they function optimally. That way, you always keep the atmosphere inviting and restorative.

5. Utilize Nature-Inspired Colors and Patterns

An effective and economical way to promote nature within your business is to decorate your space with nature-inspired decor. If remodeling or maintaining plants and water features seems impractical, consider buying leaf or floral motifs from a local home decor store.

You can integrate these elements through textiles, artwork, wall coverings and other design features. Consider incorporating earthy tones such as pillows or painting the walls forest green. Embracing these nature-inspired aesthetics can craft a space that captivates the senses and fosters positive experiences for your customers.

Establishing Positive Customer Experiences Through Biophilic Design

As you can see, biophilia plays a great role in influencing a positive customer experience. Consider incorporating biophilic design elements to shape your space into a comfortable atmosphere. Research has unveiled its numerous benefits, and it is clear that this approach is a valuable investment for any business seeking long-term success.