Navigating Conflicts in Multi-Departmental Organizations

Businesses with multiple departments often have a diverse mix of employees with different backgrounds and various perspectives. Conflicts are more likely to happen when people communicate in different ways or fail to understand where the other person is coming from.

Leadership can implement practices to avoid many misunderstandings, but occasional tension will still occur. Knowing the best strategies to try to stop conflict before it starts and manage it when it does can keep the team moving forward and a company’s culture thriving.

1. Learn to Listen First and React Second

Excellent two-way communication requires active listening skills, which include attention to the spoken word and the other person’s body language. Company leaders should teach everyone on the team about active listening and encourage the practice.

When a team member from another department approaches the team lead for another department, how well do they listen to one another? Companies should offer role-playing sessions and team building exercises to help everyone on staff develop better listening skills.

2. Provide a Clear Communication Structure

Companies with a clear path to excellent communication may see fewer conflicts arise. Outline who employees approach first with a complaint or suggestion. For example, should they take their idea to the department head, who brings it to upper management? What is the path of command?

Business leaders should also develop clear communication methods. They can lay out what should be in writing and how it should be submitted. For example, a direct message to the department head is a good starting point for most complaints.

When communication breaks down, staff must also know who to involve next to resolve the conflict. Human resources (HR) can be a good mediator between employees, guiding them to a solution that works for everyone and benefits workers and the company. A neutral third party is crucial to resolving conflicts.

3. Work Toward the Same Goals

Companies with the most success tend to give everyone some input on the brand's top goals. Running an organization without allowing others to have a say can quickly demoralize employees. Having overarching goals for everyone keeps staff on the same page and working toward a common objective.

One issue that occurs between departments is when they each have separate goals and they compete with one another. For example, marketing plans a big campaign around a specific product and sales ramps up efforts and inventory on another.

Instead meet for strategy sessions and review the company's mission and long-term goals as well as department goals. It's much easier for marketing to adjust a campaign before it's been scheduled than after.

4. Reward Collaboration and Teamwork

People tend to repeat the things that bring them recognition and positive results. When company leaders notice two departments working well together, they should reward both teams with tangible benefits. For example, everyone on the team might get to leave early on the Friday before a holiday weekend.

Daily scrum meetings can ensure everyone starts on the same page and give management a chance to help with necessary adjustments to ensure positive collaboration efforts. In the meetings, pass out accolades, let employees draw a number for a gift card prize and share shout-outs for those who’ve done particularly well with multi-departmental cooperation.

5. Offer Personal Development

When individuals feel uncertain, they may be more likely to react poorly to a conflict. In a perfect world, two departments would hash out any problems and work together for a resolution. In reality, coworkers can sometimes react in volatile ways.

First, ensure personal safety. If anyone makes threats of bodily harm, tries to intimate another staff member or participates in bullying, HR should take immediate action to stop the unwanted behavior and redirect them. If the problem continues, it could be that the person isn’t a good fit for the organization and needs to be removed.

Pay for personal development courses for employees. Developing listening skills, conflict resolution abilities and self-confidence builds the person into a better version of themselves and benefits the entire company.

6. Improve Organizational Culture

Finding ways to promote a company culture that embraces collaboration and diversity benefits everyone. The values the business embraces start at the top, where leaders can set an example of respecting others and collaborating when needed.

Offer team building exercises, company retreats and sessions on how to manage conflict and embrace delegation. Finding a third-party mediator to ensure everyone feels heard is crucial to a resolution as well. Personal relationships and feelings should not enter into the solution. Make sure the person providing a structured process to resolve an issue between two parties is completely unbiased.

Consider bringing in an outside person who hasn’t developed friendships with others at the office to make final decisions and lead the discussion. A contractor could be the perfect addition to the HR team as long as they embrace the principles already in place while bringing a neutral viewpoint to the table.

Overcome Resistance to Change

As brands try to implement new policies to avoid conflict, some employees may push back against the adjustment. Leadership should remain resolute in building an environment where every worker feels safe and respected. Those who truly hate collaboration will likely move on to different jobs and that could be a positive change for the brand. By building up the culture, teaching new skills and recognizing positive changes, the company will thrive.