Joomla 3.9’s Privacy Tools Drive GDPR and Regulatory Compliance

Joomla, one of the World's most popular Open Source CMS (Content Management Systems) has announced the release of Joomla 3.9.

As a collaborative community-driven software release, Joomla 3.9 reflects and incorporates global user feedback gathered through extensive community surveys, Joomla forum posts and feature requests. Joomla have incorporated the very latest feedback in Version 3.9 to provide users with a comprehensive ‘Privacy Tool Suite’. This facilitates the compliance of Joomla websites with laws and regulations, most notably GDPR.

Among the new features included are:

The Privacy System

Right at the heart of the system’s legal and regulatory capabilities are several powerful subsystems. These help to ensure the compliance of Joomla websites. The enhanced Privacy System also allows consent check boxes to be displayed on core forms; the export and/or removal of personal data when requested, and the ability to check related capabilities of extensions.

The Action Logging System

This system enables you to create an audit-log of website activity performed and can be fine-tuned to the site administrator's preferences. The system allows for a review of the action log, export and purging of the entries.

All-new options to facilitate effective back-end content management

Users can now add notes to articles, filter them, search for a specific article content and load a module by ID into an article. For multilingual sites, there is a new toolbar button to edit multilingual associations. Users also have the opportunity to propagate existing multilingual associations in order to save time.

Other front-end changes

Site admins can now view the intro or full image in their front-end newsflash module, show articles from a specific author, and display tags per language. The custom fields benefit from more flexibility as a result of a new repeatable custom field, and it’s now possible to create alternative layouts. As a bonus, it’s also possible to use Google Invisible reCAPTCHA in the website forms.

Says Michael Babker, Joomla 3.9 Release Lead, “This release delivers over 250 improvements designed to make the administration of Joomla easier, whilst adding to the feature-rich system’s attractiveness. In short, Joomla 3.9 is a truly impressive system that offers considerable peace of mind to those coping with regulatory issues such as GDPR. In this respect it is an important milestone and we expect that there will be strong demand.”