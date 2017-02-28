Four Mistakes to Avoid When Picking a CMS

There are many reasons why you should consider using a content management system (CMS). The top reason for using the CMS is because it makes the creating and editing of content simple and easy. You will also have access to an arsenal of remarkable web design tools to make your work easier. All in all, how well the CMS serves you will depend on the service provider you end up choosing. If you are searching for the right CMS to use, you have to avoid the following mistakes.

1. Choosing a geek-friendly CMS

As a developer, the first thing you need to remember is that not everyone is tech savvy. Even if you find a remarkable platform that you like, you have to account for the needs of your customers. Will they be able to comfortably use it once your work is done? You have to make sure that the customer will be able to use the platform without any problem. In the long run, it pays to pick a CMS that has a simple admin interface. At times, you may have to customize the interface more in order to meet the needs of your customer.

2. Bigger is better

This is yet another common mistake that almost all developers make when choosing a CMS. When deciding on the platform to use, be very wary of any service provider that sites his huge following as a good reason for you to pick their system. Don’t fall for their promise of a huge user community and beautiful extensions/plugins. More often than not, because the platform has many users, you may not get the reliable technical support you need. This is why you need to select a CMS based on reputation. If you are new to CMSs, don’t be afraid to seek help from experienced developers such as those found at my own company . The experts will advise you accordingly.

3. Opting for the little guy

Just because bigger is not always better does not mean that you should settle for the little guy. An overly simplistic content management system will not be the best choice for you. You need to make sure that the CMS you are considering has extensions with all the great functionalities that you need. Regardless of how attractive a CMS seems to be, you must never invest in it until you confirm that it offers you everything that you need. Steer clear of the platforms that have a bad reputation.

4. Not doing any research

This is a huge mistake to make as a developer. Before you select a platform for your web development needs, you need to spend some time digging into its background. Start by looking at the sites that they are giving as examples. You should also email the administrators of the websites and inquire on the pros and cons of using the CMS. Investing time in testing will also be a great thing.

Your CMS is what will determine whether it will be easy to manage your website or not. It also has the web design tools that you need. Pick a platform with care.

