Famous Four Media’s .LOAN has over 1,500,000 general and premium domain registrations

Famous Four Media, one of the world’s leading domain registry operators, is delighted to announce that its dot LOAN gTLD has surpassed 1,500,000 registrations! This represents another extraordinary milestone. Famous Four Media now has two registries with over 1,200,000 registrations under our management.

In addition to the amazing growth in the dot LOAN registry, FFM’s registries continue to outperform market expectations.

Regarding this success, FFM’S Chief Revenue Officer, Christopher Cousins, said, “It is a pleasure to see our registries rise in popularity. This achievement gives us confidence that our business model is working. Last year we forecasted 3,500,000 domains under management by this point. We are now beating that forecast by 40% as we approach nearly 5,000,000 domains under management. Reaching these incredible numbers is no easy task; therefore, we’d like to take this opportunity to thank the registrars and end users that have believed in the opportunities presented by the new gTLD market, and helped us achieve this amazing milestone.”

Famous Four Media plans to continue pushing its sales efforts in the Asian markets along with strengthening its sales team in North America.

Famous Four Media operates 16 new gTLD extensions. Domain names can be registered through Famous Four Media’s network of over 150 ICANN accredited registrars.