Celebrus Advances Customer Data Platform

Latest update consolidates Celebrus as enterprise CDP of choice for banking and insurance sectors

Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud augments leading digital marketing platform with streaming customer data

New Audience Segmentation feature enables advanced targeting of individuals even when they have left a site or app

Latest connector supports creation of Custom Audiences in Google and Facebook

Hadoop capabilities extended with enhanced support for Hive open-source data warehouse

Sunbury-on-Thames, 19th April 2018: D4t4 Solutions Plc has announced general availability for the latest release of its leading Celebrus Customer Data Platform (CDP). Continuing its commitment to creating the industry’s most advanced unified system for customer data, Version 8 Update 19 delivers a host of new features that broaden the appeal of Celebrus to enterprises focused on deepening customer engagement.

Adobe Experience Cloud integration for optimizing digital marketing

Celebrus has for many years enabled a unified stream of customer data for use in marketing applications. Now though, this capability is being offered to businesses that have invested in the leading marketing cloud applications from Adobe. Building on the capabilities already available in Adobe Experience Cloud, the Celebrus Adobe Connector streams data to allow Adobe clients to create genuine 1-to-1 personalization and real-time customer experiences.

Using Celebrus accelerates the availability of customer behaviour data to Adobe Experience Cloud applications and adds customer experience data for complete coverage of customer interactions across channels.

Audience Segmentation for advanced targeting of individuals

Website or mobile app visitors can now be engaged with at any time, whether they are online or not. Celebrus enables rules to be run that can regularly sweep offline users like those who have abandoned applications, purchasers who have lapsed for a defined period of time or customers who need to complete a transaction by a particular date. This creates opportunities to segment and target offline users for re-engagement or remarketing initiatives.

Complete control over when and to whom these rules are run allows optimization of these segmentation activities and identifies actions for each user like sending them a marketing e-mail, creating a lead for outbound contact or adding them to an audience for advert targeting.

Custom Audience Connector for compliant profiling of Google and Facebook users

The advanced profiling features of Celebrus are now being used to enhance the capabilities of leading ad networks, Google and Facebook. The new Custom Audience Connector for Google or Facebook supports these networks’ audience-building features by enhancing their ability to profile users based on common attributes or similar interests. This profiling capability enables accurate and compliant retargeting and engagement of customers or can be used to build lookalike audiences for customer acquisition and brand awareness campaigns.

Celebrus not only provides first-party compliant data to enable this feature, overcoming any privacy or permissions concerns that may exist, but it also enables this capability in real-time as well as orchestrating adverts with existing DMPs for the most immediate, accurate and effective campaigns.

Backing for open-source analytics extended with support for Apache Hive

The Celebrus Hadoop Data Loader has been hugely beneficial to clients needing to consume data at scale for advanced customer analytics. Now this capability has been extended by enabling the creation of tables for Apache Hive data warehouse users, accelerating and simplifying the landing of data into that environment.

This feature speeds up the availability of Celebrus data for data science and analytics initiatives, enabling quicker customer insight and availability of data for marketing applications.

Peter Kear, CEO of D4t4 Solutions Plc, said: “The Customer Data Platform is becoming a mainstream requirement for customer-centric businesses. Sophisticated enterprises are recognising that the success of their customer relationships depends on their ability to unify data from across channels and activate it for use in multiple business applications. Celebrus captures the very best GDPR-compliant customer data, making it available for marketers, analysts, data scientists and insight experts to drive value throughout their organizations. I am proud that the latest developments to Celebrus enhance our leadership in this fast-growing space and extend our clients’ capacity to operationalise their data for mutually-profitable customer relationships.”

The latest version of the Celebrus Customer Data Platform, Version 8 Update 19, is available immediately for new and existing Celebrus clients.