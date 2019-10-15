5 Tips to Secure Your Mobile Development Strategy

Although all predictions carry a dosage of unreliability in them, it can be said with high certainty that businesses will be increasingly mobile-oriented. It is not difficult to deduce why – by observing people around us as well as our own behavior, we can see that we use smartphones for everything from communication and searching for data to shopping.

These portable items rarely leave our sight so to approach the customers, businesses need to find their way to their many mobile apps. With that in mind, here are a few tips to help you choose the right steps for devising a successful mobile development strategy.

Carry out research

Planning is the first stage of any successful undertaking, and app development is no exception to this rule. During this stage, some elements you need to take into consideration are:

Your business’s strategies, KPIs and target goals for the following period since they will all influence your mobile development strategy;

Your business’s current market position which can be determined via a detailed SWOT analysis;

Your competition’s approaches and strategies so you can aim to offer something different and surpass them.

Once you know the current state of your business, as well as its needs and plans, you will have a stronger starting point and a clearer vision for the future of your business in terms of mobile app development strategy.

Assess your budget capabilities

The question of budget allocation is of great importance because both overestimating and underestimating your financial capabilities can be detrimental to your mobile development project. This is why a comprehensive analysis of the following aspects is crucial:

Prospective costs of the app development in connection with the time needed for its completion;

Salary of personnel which would be involved with the application directly (e.g. offering support to app’s users in foreign languages);

Estimated maintenance costs.

If after conducting financial analysis, you come to the conclusion that the time for this project is not right, it is better to postpone it than to stick to a predetermined budget which may not be enough. Unpredicted situations are to be expected in any line of business, so your budget shouldn’t be too stretched.

Consider outsourcing

Although you may be reluctant to entrust your mobile app development or any other aspect of your business to an external team, here are a few reasons which might convince you otherwise:

Being a novice in the app development area, external specialists, such as the iOS and Android developers from Sentia, can offer their extensive experience to help you market your product;

While your internal team might take their time to finish everything, an external team knows that not respecting the deadlines can directly affect both your business and their profit;

You may have just a few people at your disposal for developing your app internally, and with outsourcing, the pool of talent spreads and different tasks can be done by respective experts.

All things considered, you might find outsourcing to be more cost-effective and time-saving than you could have estimated.

Understand your customers

As a channel, mobile is like no other because people and their smartphones have become inseparable so the development strategy serves to make sure the app will be up to the standards of a demanding audience. To make this possible, you need to research the following:

Where your target audience’s interests lie so that the app may cater to their needs as best as possible;

What they find visually appealing because the visual aspect is an integral part of their customer experience;

What their expectations are when it comes to UI since poor responsiveness will devalue even the most interesting of content and ideas.

As an addition to your business, your mobile app must integrate seamlessly which means it must be built following the principles your business was constructed on with the addition of preferences and needs specific for that particular channel.

Prepare for post-production

If you wish your customers to have a captivating mobile experience, your job doesn’t end with the app’s launch. To make sure the post-production management runs smoothly and that you are prepared for whatever comes, you need to, in advance, determine:

Whether and how you would perform a quality check-up of the app in the production phase;

Your strategy for finding and fixing potential defects in the app’s performance;

A backup plan in case of an unpredicted situation or failure.

Thinking of these details in the pre-production phase will make you more prepared for the post-production – preparing for the worst is not a strategy of a negative individual but a prudent entrepreneur.

Conclusion

The mobile app development for your business is a project which can be a lucrative game changer if done properly. This is why you need to approach it strategically and first make sure that your business goals are aligned with this project.

Once you are certain that you are financially sound, you can consider outsourcing to use the many benefits of hiring an external team. And to ensure the success of your endeavor and that your mobile app serves the needs of your customers, you must first research deep into them and then be ready to remain engaged and provide upgrades all with the aim of offering a unique experience for your customers.