Website Builder: The 2017 Marketing Mobile Infographic

It's not a secret. While digital marketing on the desktop remains an important channel, it is in the mobile arena where customers are increasingly present. Over the past few months, Megan Arevalo (Community Director for websitebuilder.org) has been persistent in her requests we take a look at an infographic her team built. She claims the graphic is "chalk full of relevant and new information about mobile marketing and it highlights what a powerful impact mobile marketing has on consumers and businesses alike". After taking a look at the graphic for myself, I have to agree with Megan. It's a good graphic containing relevant information that I believe our readers would be interested in looking at too.

In this particular infographic compiled by the team behind Website Builder, you will be able to find 104 interesting facts that you don’t know about mobile marketing, including desktop vs. mobile comparisons, niches that work best, great mobile marketing techniques, but also usage, user friendliness, adoption, commerce, search and conversion stats. Given that the original infographic is over 2 MB (ironically not mobile friendly for some reader's data plans), we've reduced the size of the graphic embedded on this page. The original sized graphic remains available on Website Builder's own page.