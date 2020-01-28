Top Tips to Avoid Automation Dreams Turning into Nightmares

Modern enterprises are seeking to achieve greater levels of operational efficiencies by leveraging robotic process automation (RPA) and process transformation technologies. Despite all the work they are doing to automate and improve business processes, many implementations stall or stop dead in their tracks due to the complexity of the organisation’s data and unstructured documents. 60 percent of business processes contain some sort of unstructured data. Unstructured data can be PDFs, videos, photos, emails, websites, or any other format that’s not easily searchable. This means 60 percent of the time, employees need to intervene to read, classify and take action before the business process can advance further – creating bottlenecks and dramatically slowing workflow.

For instance, in the claims processing world, nearly every aspect of the process remains paper-based. People mail or email physical or scanned documents to a system, where humans must then review and classify them by hand.

Inability to process unstructured data is the Achilles Heel for many unsuccessful RPA implementations. Organisations that want to automate complex data-driven business processes need to turn to advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance the effectiveness of their RPA investments. Integrating Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML) into RPA solutions can help with analyzing, understanding and classifying unstructured data – unlocking the ability to automate a substantial amount of business processes.

Here are four tips for overcoming the challenges of processing unstructured data to make automation dreams a reality: