Support Your SEO Campaign With a Strong Social Media Strategy

As a marketer, do you want to build your brand with trust and authority? Do you want to use your website to drive more traffic and then convert it into sales? Is it your motto to serve customers exceptionally well? If the answer to the questions is in the affirmative, then you have to integrate the social media into SEO to achieve the goals.

The social media networks have a significant impact on SEO despite the fact that Google does not factor it into its search algorithm. Admitting that there are uncertainties about the ability of social signals to influence organic search rankings, there is a more significant reason for using it for SEO. Social media networks behave just like search engines, and since natural searches are what you are targeting, it makes perfect sense to use the social media to your advantage. The social media expands the scope of people finding you more easily on the internet. Therefore, when creating the SEO strategy, couple the social media to it.

SEO and social media

The social media can work in tandem with SEO. Apparently, these might look like different entities, but the roles they play in fulfilling the marketing goals are genuinely unmistakable. To gain mileage in marketing, make the best use of the strength of each by ensuring that one complements the other perfectly. It means creating a robust SEO strategy that receives support from an equally vigorous social media campaign can provide impressive marketing results. Blending the different approaches is the work of marketers who want to get the best results for ecommerce SEO services. As you read this article, you would know the reasons why you should pay more attention to social media strategy for SEO improvements.

Google indexes social media content

Let there be no confusion that Google indexes the content that appears on the social media. It is true that not all that exists on social media qualify for indexing, but many do. You must know the type of contents that have high chances of indexing and thus appearing prominently in search results. Search engines have an affinity of picking up pages that have brand names for indexing. Therefore, if you create social media content that includes the brand name, the chances of indexing are high.

Also, the social media can speed up the process of indexing of the content on your website by search engines. By placing the content on the social media to gain quick momentum through sharing and liking, it attracts the attention of search engines that quickly index the content.

Social media helps to build links that assure traffic

Link building is still necessary for SEO because it bears social proof about the acceptance of the website by others. Backlinks are a mandate in your favor that you must acquire. At the same time, it must help you realize the goal of driving traffic to the website. What good can happen if you earn many links but it fails to attract visitors? That is where the social media can make the real difference.

Since it is clear that the social proof, underlying the links, influence search engines, it is easier to provide the same by placing the content on social media. By sharing posts on social media, it is sure that you are addressing an audience that is ready to share the content with their circles. A broader distribution of the content leads to more engagement that can result in more leads from authoritative sources. Since you are reaching out to the targeted audience, the chances of traffic reaching from the links goes up many more times.

Authority emanates from social media influence

Assigning a value to the website or web page is what we mean by authority from the SEO perspective. Higher authority means higher rankings in search results. The quality of content and the quality and number of backlinks are the factors that determine the authority of websites or web pages. Since the social media is now becoming a vehicle for distributing content and building links, it pays back well to focus on the social media for growing authority. Exercising good influence on social media facilitates higher authority building. How much power the website content wields on the audience becomes clear by evaluating the ability of the content in driving the audience to take action. When more people take some action, the influence that the content exerts is apparently high.

SEO has become more people-friendly

At the first place, SEO is technical and remains so even today. However, being technical did not prevent it from becoming friendly to users, as the majority of marketers have included it as a top priority in their marketing campaign. Now, SEO has a more people-friendly face that increases its attraction because of its ease of use by everybody. For ranking well, the technical factors of SEO still matter, but it requires the human touch that defines the context. It is for the context only that you must take your content to the social media. The feedback that you get from the interaction on the social media lends more focus to the campaign as you can make out easily what works and what does not.

Blend of local SEO and social media

For aggressively marketing in the local market, you have to blend the local SEO with the social media. To provide a local flavor to the content and highlight the existence of your business at a particular location you can geotag your social media content and include the area of the company in the social media profile. You can enlist your business in social directories and customize the social media ads to make it location specific. Using the social media for generating reviews by customers is a great way to interact with them closely and provide solutions.

To meet the demands of real people, you have to use the social media as an extension of SEO that promises a bright marketing future.