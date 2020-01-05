StarLeaf Reveals Scale of Uptake in Video Conferencing Services During Coronavirus Pandemic

StarLeaf, the global provider of meeting room solutions and video conferencing services for enterprises, has today released the StarLeaf Trends Report outlining the uptake of video conferencing usage seen across the business, during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The report collects data from a number of countries including the US, UK, France, Sweden, Germany and Italy. From the US notable findings include:

Significant growth in call volumes across major cities around the US – Boston recorded the biggest daily increases (nearly 3,000%), followed then by Houston (over 750%), and New York (over 600%).

For New York, intercity call volume increased by 200%, indicating a strong demand for collaboration between New York and other US cities.

International calls made by StarLeaf users from the US increased by 100%. National calls across the entire US saw an increase of almost 300% reinforcing the huge demand for communication across the US, during the crisis.

At its height, new user creation across StarLeaf grew to almost 250% as organizations and employees equipped themselves with the means to work remotely during the lockdown.

Since January, the number of weekly minutes from US calls has increased by 395%.

From the other countries surveyed, the data revealed:

National calls across Germany increased by 1,300%.

France saw national calls across the country increase by almost 500% and calls made internationally from France increased by almost 250%.

Italy – one of the worst hit countries during the pandemic – saw daily call minutes increase by 1,336%.

In the UK, StarLeaf saw an increase of new users accounts of 300%. It also saw national calls across the country increase by 600%.

Sweden, which did not impose a lockdown and instead emphasized 'individual responsibility' saw an increase of 426% in daily call minutes.

Discussing these findings, Mark Richer, CEO, StarLeaf explains: “Video conferencing has played an integral role in the move to remote working, providing business continuity and helping people to work with colleagues and customers wherever they are, and this is supported by the significant growth of video meetings we’ve seen across the US. We predict that when lockdown restrictions begin to ease and US businesses start looking to the future, video for collaboration will remain a core and vital part of an organization’s way of working.

“The financial impact of coronavirus is undeniable, and we believe many organizations will need to deploy cost cutting measures. Physical office space will be one area under consideration, with many businesses potentially downsizing their workspaces or looking for flexible office space rather than long-term leases, made possible by greater numbers of staff being able to work remotely. We also can’t ignore the psychological impact of coronavirus. The idea of commuting back into busy central business districts (CBDs) will be daunting for many employees. Employers will need to be sensitive to this issue and offer greater flexibility to those who feel they need it.

“We are also likely to see a change in attitudes towards areas such as recruitment. Historically, the ability to employ the best people was restricted by geographical location. With more remote and flexible working practices, organizations will be able to think more broadly about who they employ and not be restricted by where that person is based.

Richer concludes: “One final consideration is the positive impact coronavirus has had on environmental sustainability. It’s a high priority for leaders in most organizations, and many will look at how coronavirus has improved their environmental impact and will want to build on this. We can expect to see more organizations re-evaluating their travel needs, opting to keep the more viable, environmentally friendly alternatives such as video meetings.”

Access the full report here.