SQL Prompt v8 brings true collaboration to SQL development

Cambridge UK, Thursday, June 1 – The latest version of SQL Prompt, the popular SQL formatting tool from Redgate Software, introduces a new feature that can reformat SQL code to a preferred style in one click. It means developers can write code in their own style and then switch it to their company-wide style to share it, making true collaboration and standardization possible instantly.

SQL Prompt is already the industry-standard tool for writing, formatting and refactoring SQL Code in both SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS) and Visual Studio (VS). Using IntelliSense-style code completion, it strips away the repetition of coding, allows users to share frequently used snippets of SQL, and dramatically reduces the time required to write SQL.

The new formatting engine in SQL Prompt v8 lets users create, share and save multiple code formatting styles, switch effortlessly between them, and try out new styles created by others in either SSMS or VS.

“This may not sound important but it’s a huge step,” says Grant Fritchey, Microsoft Data Platform MVP. “As companies move towards a DevOps style of working, we’re seeing the responsibility for developing databases using SQL code spread across teams and between teams. Now, rather than having the code written in a myriad of different ways, it can all be formatted in one style in one click. That makes sharing it, rewriting it, and developing it further incredibly simple.”

The need for the formatting feature, which has been one of the most widely requested improvements to SQL Prompt, is a reflection of the ongoing debate on how T-SQL code should be used in SQL Server environments.

Opinions vary wildly on capitalization, how objects are referenced, spacing and aligning, text coloring, and even commas and semi-colons. This in turn leads to database developers and Database Administrators (DBAs) having many different coding rules and styles. As a direct consequence, developers often have to work with code that – for them – is difficult to read and understand, which slows work down and can introduce errors into the code.

SQL Prompt v8 removes that barrier by giving developers and DBAs the welcome option to choose their preferred style in, literally, one click.

Paulo Morgado, who develops .NET applications that use a SQL Server back-end, is enthusiastic about the new feature. “I’m a .NET developer, but occasionally I write SQL code. Being able to format that code in one click to meet the demands and needs of different projects just saves me hours of effort.”

Jamie Wallis, Redgate Product Marketing Manager, concludes: “SQL Prompt v8 means that while people can still argue about the best way of writing SQL, they can now format it in one click to their preferred style, work on it, and then return it to the original style if needed. The arguments will probably continue, but the delays with working with SQL won’t.”