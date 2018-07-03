Spectralink Introduces Versity Enterprise Smartphones for Mobile Workforce

Purpose-built for enterprises, Versity features best in class voice and data quality, application integration and durability with a consumer smartphone look and feel

Spectralink, a leader in enterprise mobility solutions, today announced the introduction of the Versity enterprise smartphone. Versity empowers users with a next-generation mobility solution featuring superior voice quality, broad application integration and proven reliability in a slim, durable, lightweight device.

Enterprise mobility solutions serve as a catalyst for driving business optimization initiatives such as workforce productivity and increased customer satisfaction. According to VDC Research, smartphone deployments supporting line of business applications is expected to grow by over 9% compounded annually through 2021. Versity smartphones provide mobile workers with a powerful, intuitive communication tool that enables real-time collaboration, faster decision-making and quicker customer responses in a purpose-built device for enterprises.

“The Versity mobile solution is optimized for mission-critical healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality environments,” notes Doug Werking, CEO of Spectralink. “By combining enterprise features with a modern, intuitive user experience Versity helps organizations drive productivity gains by eliminating communication bottlenecks, streamlining workflows and improving customer service.”

Engineered to support today’s mobile workforces with a sleek, consumer-like smartphone design and weighing just 204 grams, Versity is easily operated with one hand. It includes a 5.2-inch, high resolution display, providing workers with superior text and image clarity - even in low light conditions. Other features include:

Unrivaled mobile call quality

Superior wi-fi coverage, noise suppression and echo cancellation

Available LTE option for workers on the go

Integration with the latest call server technologies

Google certified for access to the broadest range of applications

Durable form factor with chemical-resistant, IP-68 rated enclosure

Safe mode to support lone and remote workers

Industrial barcode scanner

“We set out to design a mobility solution to address the toughest enterprise requirements without compromising style, flexibility or performance,” said Andrew Duncan, vice president, product and technology solutions for Spectralink. “The result is Versity - a purpose-built solution designed to meet the rigors and requirements of today’s enterprise environments while incorporating the consumer-type functionality users have come to prefer.”

Versity will be available mid-summer 2018.