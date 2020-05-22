Social Media Transformation That Changed the Game of Entrepreneurs

The growth and rise of social media in recent years is nothing short of amazing. While it has essentially been around for less than two decades, there are already billions of people using social media regularly. It is used to keep in touch with friends, interact with businesses and celebrities and keep up with the latest news around the world.

From Facebook to Instagram, to Twitter and everything in between, these apps play a huge part in the lives of most teens and adults. In addition to changing things for our personal lives, social media has also affected our professional lives. In particular, social media has had a profound effect on entrepreneurship. With that in mind, this article is going to look at a few ways that social media has changed the game for entrepreneurs.

Better Organic Marketing

Digital and online marketing has been around for a while, but social media adds another fold to it. Instead of feeling forced or overly-spammy, social media marketing feels more organic. Entrepreneurs can engage with their audience and provide value in the form of content, instead of simply showing ads or doing sponsored videos or posts.

When thinking of social media content strategy, be sure to take into account things that will not only help attract more customers, but also provide value to them. No one is going to consider becoming a customer if you don’t enrich their life or experience in some way. Also, while social media can be very fruitful when it comes to advertising, it is also a good idea to mix up your content. If every single tweet or post is marketing-focused, it could turn off some of your followers.

Increased Interaction With Customers and Potential Customers

Good customer service is incredibly crucial to running a successful business for a number of reasons. It keeps people happy, creates loyalty, and can even save your company money in some cases. While it used to take a while for an entrepreneur or business to respond to customer concerns, this is no longer the case.

Social media allows for instant responses and incredibly quick customer service. It is very cost-effective, as opening a social media account is free. Not only that, it barely takes any time at all. Customer service on social media also offers incredible convenience for people on both sides. This means customers can get their problems and issues sorted out quicker, and you can help keep your customers as happy as possible. These apps and platforms also let you easily get feedback from customers, which can be incredibly beneficial.

Makes Building Relationships and Collaborating Much Easier

One of the best things about social media is how great it is at helping you build relationships. As you know, building relationships as an entrepreneur is of the utmost importance. Whether it is a relationship with a manufacturer, a potential client, or a partner, relationships can provide you a lot of support, help, and advice as you navigate your given industry.

Collaborating is also much simpler thanks to social media. Organizing a guest post, co-authoring an e-book, or cross-promoting is easy to set up with social media providing instant and real-time communication. This collaboration can greatly increase the reach and awareness of your brand if done effectively.

Of course, when using social media to build relationships and collaborate, be sure to offer value to others. If you simply want to use others for their help, but not offer anything in return, it likely won’t go very well.

In conclusion, we hope that this article has been able to help show you how social media has changed things for entrepreneurs. It has certainly made operating a business more efficient and has provided several opportunities for entrepreneurs that they never would have had in the past.