Snapchat VS Instagram – Which Stories Are Better For Boosting Business?

As far as your customers are concerned, it's no longer just about Facebook and Twitter. Many of them can now be reached via Instagram and Snapchat.

In 2013, Snapchat introduced Stories as a new form of ephemeral content which instantly appealed to a younger audience. Three years later, Instagram followed with its own version of Stories, not so different from Snapchat’s version. However, in a year Stories boosted Instagram’s audience and became a big competition to Snapchat. The most important things you should be asking yourself is how does this affect brands and marketers, and what is the best way to reap the benefits from both platforms. In this article, we are going to overview both of them and let you decide which suits you better.

Snapchat

Snapchat introduced Stories in 2013, which was quickly adapted as a way for brands to cover live events.

Younger audience - Research has shown that Snapchat has the most popularity with US teens, with the audience 39%, as opposed to 23% on Instagram. So if your brand is aiming at a younger audience, Snapchat is the way to go.

Live event coverage - Snapchat is the perfect app for covering events. It was the first to try and create a community of user-generated content during such happenings. It’s still what differentiates it from Instagram, so it’s the right choice if your brand wants to focus on live content as a part of their business strategy.

Engagement - Snapchat is big on engagement, as its users spend more than 30 minutes a day using it, and Instagram’s growth hasn’t affected that. So, it makes it easy for a brand to interact with an engaged audience right where they can find them.

Advertising potential - Back in the day, Snapchat didn’t have an advertising platform that marketers can use to track their performance. However, that has changed, and now you can analyze your advertising potential to the detail. Snap Ads are easy to make, and you can customize and measure them according to what your goals are.

Direct links- Snapchat implemented direct links into Stories, which makes it perfect for cross-promoting Snapchat content via multiple channels.

Less competition - With Instagram’s growth in popularity, the competition is on the rise as well. While still offering stable growth, even though there is less competition, Snapchat could be a great choice for startup brands.

Instagram

In 2016, Instagram introduced its own version of Stories, which was actually inspired by Snapchat. In time, it implemented various improvements to the feature, which made it a competitor for Snapchat.

Daily use - In April 2017, Instagram had 200 million daily users, which was a significant boost in comparison to October last year. The introduction of Stories had a big influence on that.

Growing audience - In December 2016, Instagram had 700 million users active on a monthly basis. This statistic is only growing in 2017. This means more opportunities for brands to present their creative side.

Presence of brands and influencers - Instagram has the advantage of having a great number of brands and influencers already present due to the app’s popularity. This means more partnership opportunities and greater promotion.

Advertising potential - Instagram has Facebook’s support, which means its advertising potential is bound to grow. You can create ads by using Facebook’s Ad Manager. As ads and links were implemented into Stories, the commercial benefits of Instagram have grown.

UI and features - The popularity of Instagram Stories grew because the platform did its best to provide the users with the best UI, for both regular users and brands. It’s the combo of filters, stickers, mentions, Boomerang, and live video that made its Stories enticing. There is also the ease of use.

The growth of Stories - Instagram managed to make the new content type of ephemeral content available for a greater audience. Even though it was copied from Snapchat, it had a larger audience to attract and therefore made more users and brands want to try out their creative side through it.

So, it’s enough to say that both platforms come with their own set of traits and advantages. Experts at GWM suggest developing a strategy and then deciding which platform suits your needs the best.

In summation

So, in competition with one another, Instagram wins in the rate of its growth, support of brands and influencers, advertising potential, and frequent updates of its features. On the other hand, Snapchat wins in originality, the appeal to a younger audience, consistent engagement and links to Stories on every account. As previously mentioned, it’s up to you to test them out and see which one better suits your goals.

About the Author

David Koller is a passionate blogger and copywriter for Media Gurus, mainly interested in SEO and Digital Marketing.