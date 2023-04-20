Rajant Named 2023 “Best Places To Work In Kentucky” And “Top Workplaces” In Philadelphia For Third Consecutive Year

Malvern, PA – April 20, 2023: Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with manufacturing and development operations in Morehead, Kentucky, is now a three-time consecutive award-winning employer. The distinctions of being The Philadelphia Inquirer’s “Top Workplaces of 2023” and “Best Places to Work in Kentucky” were announced last month. The selection process is based on anonymous employee answers to survey questions centering on company policies, procedures, and culture.

Greater Philadelphia entities earning the distinction in this 14th annual program are categorized by staff size. According to Energage, the company administering the survey, “Only 171 employers in the Delaware Valley will be recognized for this achievement by The Philadelphia Inquirer. Employee survey feedback speaks volumes about the terrific workplace culture.” An alphabetic listing of award-winning organizations appeared in The Philadelphia Inquirer’s March 26th issue, and a special section of the publication will be out in August with more specifics.

This marked the 19th year for “Best Places to Work in Kentucky”. The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM), and ClearPath Mutual Insurance Company announced the 100 companies in alphabetical order on March 15th. The winner rankings will be announced at an awards dinner Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Central Bank Center in Lexington (KY). The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s March statement indicated that “the competition is a multi-year initiative designed to motivate companies in the Commonwealth (of KY) to focus, measure, and move their workplace environments toward excellence. Numerous studies show a strong correlation between profitability and creating a good place to work.”

“Rajant is, first and foremost, a team. Our success and global growth are proof of the excellent work put forth in every area of our organization,” shares Rajant CEO and Co-founder Robert Schena. In traveling the world over the last two months visiting channel partners and customers, the quality of Rajant’s people enhances our brand beyond the product. It extends excellence to the 24/7 service each of them put forth. Thank you to The Philadelphia Inquirer and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce for the recognition.”