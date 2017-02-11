Perforce Helix Plugin for Microsoft Visual Studio Provides Tighter Integration for Developers

Minneapolis, Minn., Nov. 2, 2017 - Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, today announced that it has released the latest version of its Helix Plugin for Microsoft Visual Studio (P4VS). This version includes major usability enhancements that take advantage of Microsoft’s new extensibility hooks for source control providers to offer users tighter integration in their IDE. P4VS 2017.2, the second Perforce release for Visual Studio 2017 this year, makes it even easier for developers on Helix Core to connect their repositories in Visual Studio. As a result, developers spend less time jumping between tools and more time getting software ready to release.

“The latest release aligns with our continued focus on helping teams scale their Agile and DevOps initiatives through increased developer productivity and key integrations with a vast array of tools to support the entire technology development lifecycle,” said Tim Russell, CPO at Perforce.

Shawn Nandi, Senior Director, Cloud App Development, Data and AI Product Marketing at Microsoft Corp. added, “Leveraging the extensibility webhooks in Microsoft Visual Studio, Perforce's latest release enables our mutual customers to more securely code and collaborate directly within the Visual Studio IDE to streamline their versioning workflows."

The 2017.2 release of P4VS allows Visual Studio users to enjoy streamlined workflows, where they can easily connect to their Helix repositories from the start page, add solutions to source control, and view pending changelists through the status bar. Additionally, users don’t have to go far to check connectivity to Helix. They can reconcile work quickly and bring up different views.

To learn more about the Helix Plugin for Visual Studio (P4VS), visit the Perforce.com website. To download the 2017.2 version, visit the Perforce website at perforce.com/downloads.