Perforce customers honoured in the UK’s leading games industry awards

Wokingham, UK, July 26, 2017 - Perforce, the most widely used version control and collaboration solution in the game development industry, is delighted to announce that 20 of its customers – from start-ups studios to large organizations - have been honoured by the Develop Awards, including Studio of the Year Guerilla Games.

8 customers were outright winners of 11 award categories:

Studio of the year: Guerilla Games

Animation: Horizon Zero Dawn - Guerrilla Games

Music design: Total War: Warhammer - Creative Assembly

In-house studio: Creative Assembly

Sound design: Batman: Arkham VR - Rocksteady Studios

Visual design: Batman: Arkham VR - Rocksteady Studios

Best writing: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine - CD Projekt Red

Micro/start-up studio: Playground Games

Creative outsourcer – visual & development: Lost (Amazon Lumberyard) – Realtime UK

– Best engine: Epic Games (Unreal Engine)

Best performance: Larry Fessenden (Until Dawn: Rush of Blood) – Supermassive Games

Other Perforce customers shortlisted for awards included Axis Animation, Bandia Namco, D3T, Sumo Digital, EA, Jagex, Milestone, No Code, Rebellion, Sega, Team 17 and Unity Software.

The peer-voted Develop Awards aims to celebrate and reward UK and European games developers, focusing purely on creativity, teamwork and inspiring innovation. The results of this year’s winners were announced on July 10th.

"For Perforce, it is great to see we are working with such a wide variety of successful games industry players, from micro studios to some of the biggest brands in the business. The ways in which these organisations are using Perforce is increasingly diverse: not just for versioning code and art files, but to manage the entire lifecycle of those digital assets,” said Perforce CEO Janet Dryer.

Helix gives the games industry scalable, stable and highly flexible version control and application lifecycle management, across all file types. It provides scalable data management, traceability of all artefacts and native integrations with many of the leading tools used in games development. Perforce itself has previously won the Develop Awards Production Category for consecutive three years and shortlisted a number of times, including 2017.