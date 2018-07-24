Panaya Release Dynamix included in Leading Analyst Firm’s Report on Value Stream Management Providers

Report highlights how Value Stream Management tools can identify waste in the delivery process, create high-fidelity tool chains, and insert role-based visualization and analytics into data

Hackensack, NJ – July 24, 2018 – Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based testing and continuous delivery platforms, today announced that it has been included in Forrester's Now Tech: Value Stream Management Tools, Q3 2018 report. Panaya is one of 15 companies listed in the new report exploring the Value Stream Management (VSM), an emerging category that helps application development and delivery leaders to control their Agile-plus-DevOps delivery process.

VSM tools allow organizations to identify waste in delivery processes, create high-fidelity tool chains, and insert role-based visualization and analytics into data. The Now Tech report helps decision makers understand the value they can expect from a VSM tools provider and select vendors based on size and functionality. In May 2018, Panaya was also cited by Forrester in another report discussing VSM tools, titled Elevate Agile-Plus-DevOps With Value Stream Management.

“Coupled with our mention earlier this year, I believe that being included in this report is yet another validation of our commitment to link economic value to technical outcomes and remove waste from the delivery pipelines by managing, visualizing and measuring the business value of the demand streams, from business request through ideation to production," said Rafi Kretchmer, chief marketing officer at Panaya. “Designed with Enterprise IT in mind, Panaya Release Dynamix helps to ensure that both IT and business teams deliver to the overall strategic goals of the business.”

In addition to VSM profiles, the report includes insight into:

Improve Control Processes with VSM Tools : VSM tools enable leaders to take control of software development processes with a combination of tool integration, data capture, visualization, analytics, and governance.

: VSM tools enable leaders to take control of software development processes with a combination of tool integration, data capture, visualization, analytics, and governance. Select Vendors Based on Size and Functionality : VSM tools are an emerging tool category. Select tools that best align with an organization’s strategy and the persona that will benefit most.

: VSM tools are an emerging tool category. Select tools that best align with an organization’s strategy and the persona that will benefit most. Create a VSM Strategy Before Selecting a VSM Tool: Establish where to apply VSM, whom it will serve, and what they want to visualize and measure. Incorporate multiple stakeholders to help determine the best choice for your team.

Panaya helps businesses gain the value from VSM with Release Dynamix (RDx) - an Enterprise Agile Delivery solution that enables enterprises to adopt modern Application Lifecycle Management and quickly and safely deliver application changes from ideation to realization. From initial business change request through to testing and production, RDx offers end-to-end visibility and connects the fragmented delivery tool chain, removing the risks associated with business-critical application delivery, aligning complex, IT organizations around key objectives.

Since the launch of RDx last May, Panaya’s cloud-based application lifecycle management solution has been adopted by over 70 customers including global names such as Repsol, Ralph Lauren, Loreal, Mercedes, and BioMarin.

