Panaya Offers Best-In-Class Integrations to Better Support Modern Software Development and Delivery

Hackensack, NJ – October 16, 2018 – Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based testing and continuous delivery, today announced the integration of over 150 leading application development and delivery tools and services into Panaya Release Dynamix (RDx), its Enterprise Agile Delivery (EAD) platform. Users can now take advantage of the tools they already employ every day to increase visibility, collaboration and communication among all stakeholders – the business, development, operations and test teams. With these new RDx integrations, organizations can now deliver application changes from ideation to realization in one unified platform.

Digital transformation requires enterprises to adopt a continuous delivery model where release cadences are measured in days, not quarters, and quality is guaranteed. To get there, organizations need to apply agile methodologies, but are often limited by existing tools and technologies that create siloed work environments. These best-in-class integrations now offered by Panaya include many of the leading applications for software delivery, such as Jira, ServiceNow, Tricentis Tosca, CA Rally, Bugzilla, Salesforce and more, allowing Panaya’s RDx and Panaya’s test acceleration platform, Panaya Test Dynamix, to fully support continuous integration and continuous delivery.

The new RDx integrations offer end-to-end visibility and connect the fragmented delivery tool chain to better address the risks associated with business-critical application delivery. From initial business change requests to testing and production, these RDx integrations ensure application development and delivery, project management and business teams can continue to leverage the tools they choose with greater visibility into where items are on the delivery pipeline, while delivering on time and without sacrificing quality. Additionally, open channels and better alignment with business objectives and requirements allows application development and delivery teams to gain a better understanding of the value of each delivery.

“The pace of delivery in today’s development ecosystems is daunting, and delivering quality releases is hampered by a truly fragmented toolchain ecosystem. There is a plethora of solutions and tools in use today, and rather than force users into yet another solution and cause even more multiplicity, we opened the door to allow customers to use what they already have, seamlessly with Panaya Release Dynamix,” said Jake Klein, CEO of Panaya. “This is what Panaya’s Enterprise Agile Delivery is all about, ensuring all stakeholders involved in the business process have the tools they need in a single, holistic platform that proves the business value faster by managing changing priorities, all while juggling shorter release cycles to meet the continuously evolving needs of the business.”

These new integrations also cover the gaps left from one tool to another, such as development teams needing to manually provide dev execution and backlog data since there is no visibility between the disparate tools. With extended visibility, IT teams and business managers can make more informed decisions and achieve greater business agility through collaboration.

Panaya RDx provides a holistic and integrated environment that enables collaboration with all stakeholders involved in the business process, and the visualization, management and risk assessment of application delivery and value streams, while monitoring investment buckets to ensure strategic alignment. By providing real-time insight into risk and quality, corrective actions can be automatically generated, allowing for safe allocation relief and the continual flow of value. Panaya RDx also offers complete visibility of the entire delivery pipeline, so users can save time without having to sacrifice quality.

Since 2008, over 2,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have used Panaya to delivery quick quality change to enterprise applications. Customers are from a variety of sectors including automotive, pharmaceutical, retail, manufacturing and more.

For more information on available integration within the Panaya Enterprise Agile Delivery platform, visit www.panaya.com/agile-delivery/integrations.