NewVoiceMedia unveils fully-integrated omni-channel solution as part of Spring 1918 release

LONDON, 14 March 2018 – NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology, announced its Spring ’18 release today, unveiling key capabilities that will enable businesses to drive digital transformation and create unified, consistent and integrated experiences irrespective of the channel chosen by the customer.

Making every conversation great with NewVoiceMedia’s omni-channel experience

The company, which enables organizations to create unparalleled, emotive customer experiences to serve better and sell more, has launched a fully-integrated omni-channel solution, designed to deliver a consistent customer experience across all Salesforce digital channels and the NVM contact center.

Businesses can now route voice and interactions through email, chat, SMS, video and social channels in an integrated and unified manner, uniformly empowering digital and voice agents, optimising resources and improving management of KPIs across all customer interaction channels.

In an era of empowered and ultra-connected consumers who expect a rich and consistent experience irrespective of interaction channel, businesses that excel in engaging customers across channels can retain nearly three times as much business as those without an omni-channel strategy[1].

Moni Manor, chief product officer at NewVoiceMedia, comments, “Digital transformation is about changing the way businesses operate and interact with customers to provide a better experience, and we’re passionate about helping drive great conversations across all customer touchpoints. With this release, we are one of the first to market with a fully integrated omni-channel contact center solution which will enable organizations to leverage their Salesforce digital channels, without switching to a third-party solution for the unified digital and voice experience. This means companies using Salesforce can provide a rich, consistent and integrated experience irrespective of the channel chosen by the customer”.

Tony Bone, regional vice president of Service Cloud at Salesforce comments, “Salesforce empowers businesses to offer customers a rich, connected omni-channel experience, ensuring that the contact center is part of that experience is critical to business success. The NewVoiceMedia platform is one of the first contact center solutions to offer Salesforce customers the ability to deliver that experience across both voice and Salesforce implemented digital channels. Unified routing coupled with tight integration with Salesforce enable customers to leverage their existing Salesforce implementations and obtain deep visibility and management across all their interaction channels”.

“A seamless, integrated omni-channel contact center solution has become essential for businesses seeking to compete on customer experience”, said Sheila McGee-Smith, founder and principal analyst at McGee-Smith Analytics. “With the omni-channel capability from NVM and the dedicated focus it has put on tight integration with Salesforce, businesses can deliver that kind of omni-channel experience – offering not only consistency, but also up-to-date customer interaction information irrespective of the interaction channel”.

Turning customer interactions into your greatest insight engine

With Spring ’18, NewVoiceMedia also brings enhanced analytics to Conversation Analyzer, its powerful integrated speech analytics solution, to make sales and service teams even more successful. Now integrated with Salesforce Einstein Analytics and with built-in Einstein dashboards, businesses can easily analyse customer conversations which are automatically made available in Salesforce and unlock valuable insights across contact center and CRM data.

Conversation Analyzer uses speech-to-text to transcribe calls and deliver intelligent content categorisation for actionable insights into the business. With built-in Einstein dashboards, businesses can refine how to boost their successes and manage challenges more efficiently, helping ensure every conversation is successful.

[1] Omni-Channel Customer Care, Aberdeen Group