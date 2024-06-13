Leaders, Here's How to Smoothly Discuss AI Implementation With Your Employees

Despite AI’s growing popularity, employee reactions to its implementation are mixed. When you employ a thoughtful approach to your discussions, you can help employees view AI as an opportunity for growth and collaboration.

AI (artificial intelligence) has quickly become a staple in employees' daily work across various industries. From automating routine tasks to providing insightful information, AI is changing how employees work. It helps them reduce workloads and focus on more meaningful tasks in their jobs. As such, AI has become the tool needed to combat burnout and save time, giving workers more breathing room in their day-to-day work.

The Mixed Opinions on AI

Recent surveys highlight employees' opinions regarding AI in the workplace. Many feel positive about this technology, with 48% of employees believing it will greatly help career advancement. Additionally, 42% see it as an overall positive for them. Employees who have leveraged AI see its potential to streamline tasks. They have seen what it does and realized its potential to help more than hurt.

However, only some employees share this enthusiasm, whereas 71% of 1,000 surveyed in EY’s The AI Anxiety in Business Survey express concerns. Many fear that AI is evolving too rapidly, outpacing their ability to adapt. Approximately 75% of surveyed employees believe it will make their jobs obsolete, while two-thirds are anxious about it replacing their roles entirely.

According to EY’s Global AI Consulting Leader Dan Diasio, generative AI has become one of the most quickly adopted technologies. Yet, it is causing a sense of chaos as managers try to keep up with it while addressing mixed feelings and concerns. Therefore, supervisors must engage with employees and address their fears directly to ensure a smooth transition into this new era of work.

Practical Strategies for Leaders When Discussing AI Implementation

With the growing unrest among employees regarding AI, leaders must address concerns clearly. To foster a more positive outlook, you can start by engaging your workforce with several critical strategies.

1. Offer Reassurance and Support

When discussing AI, you should reassure your employees that your company intends to use it as a supplement, not replace human efforts.

Company leaders should reassure employees that humans will always play a vital role in processes, especially in creativity and quality assurance. AI-generated content and outputs still require human review for accuracy. Consider positioning it as a tool that enhances their capabilities rather than substitutes them. That way, you can alleviate worries about job security and help employees understand that their skills are irreplaceable.

This support is particularly vital for workers in industries that are expected to be most disrupted by AI. For instance, many creative professionals such as writers and editors have particularly expressed fear of AI taking their jobs. As 97% of people use errors like typos and grammar mistakes to decide whether to continue reading or even to consider making business decisions, AI use as a writing and editing tool for previously human-written texts such as company blog posts, whitepapers, newsletters and emails has skyrocketed.

However, while AI may be able to check for grammar more efficiently and thoroughly than a human eye, it will never replace the need to fact-check information, or the importance of creativity in writing. Your workers should be assured that their efforts will always be needed.

2. Open the Dialogue Early

Initiating conversations about AI before the full integration is key. By addressing questions and concerns head-on, leaders can reduce anxiety and build trust.

When you discuss it early before implementation, you can explain the good reasons behind adopting it. You can educate workers about how it will benefit their jobs and clarify how it will support their work. You could even involve employees in the planning stages to ensure they feel included. Making them feel like active participants will enable a greater understanding of AI and set a positive tone from the start.

3. Communicate Openly

Open communication about the AI integration process is crucial so employees understand its relevance. Start by explaining the intent behind AI and the ways it will support the workforce. For instance, share examples of how AI handles repetitive tasks and allows employees to focus on more strategic work.

You could even highlight relevant statistics, such as how AI and machine learning are 70% accurate in predicting potential viral trends. In marketing, this statistic will encourage employees to use AI as part of their processes to stay ahead of the competition.

Once you have instilled the “why” behind the use of AI, ensure employees can ask questions and provide feedback. Honestly addressing potential concerns can alleviate misconceptions about AI and help workers adapt.

4. Remind Them of the Company’s Innovative Culture

Remind your employees that innovation is a critical part of your organization, and adopting new technologies like AI is a natural part of progression. Companies that do so can foster a new sense of excitement and align everyone to embrace experimentation.

One tactic for discussing AI implementation is sharing stories of how past innovations have positively impacted the organization. Highlighting previous successes helps employees see it as part of a larger tradition of implementing new technologies they have used before.

Then, you can focus on how adopting new tools is central to achieving the organization’s goals. By linking AI implementation to the big-picture objectives, you can help employees understand its importance.

5. Focus on Empathy and Understanding

Suppose only half of your workers are on board with the idea of using AI. You’ll want to help put the rest of the team's anxieties at rest. Start with an approach that acknowledges the range of emotions employees might experience. Understand that while some may be excited about the new technology, others could be uncertain about their ability to adapt.

These concerns require leaders to show that they care and are open to listening to them without judgment. Workers need to feel safe in their environment to express their thoughts openly. Therefore, managers should convey that they are there to provide support.

That is where training and regular check-ins come into play. Offer support through resources such as training programs and professional development opportunities. By investing in their growth, you can build their confidence in their ability to thrive.

Then, as time passes, set up regular meetings to gauge how employees adapt. These touchpoints are opportunities to gather feedback, celebrate successes and address ongoing issues. As such, continued communication and empathy will reinforce the importance of their well-being and commitment to supporting them.

Navigating AI Implementation Discussions

Discussing AI incorporation with employees requires careful consideration. It’s important to foster a spirit of openness and support. When you employ a thoughtful approach to your discussions, you can help employees view AI as an opportunity for growth and collaboration.