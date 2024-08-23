The Impact of Social Media on Customer Service

Before social media became the driving force it is today, customer service relied on telephone call centers and in-person interactions. Online companies utilized email to solve minor issues. With retail growing toward a more global platform, finding ways to better engage customers and improve their overall experience became more important.

Fortunately, the rise of social media allows companies to better engage users and fix complaints on the fly. Direct and immediate communication helps fix issues in a timely manner and improve customer relationships. The University of Southern California reports around 59% of consumers would try a new brand for a better customer experience (CX).

It took social media about a generation to become the powerhouse it is today. In the beginning, people used it to connect with strangers, then family and friends and finally brands they liked or were interested in.

Here is a quick timeline of social media's evolution into a digital marketing tool:

1980s: Digital communication via email, message boards and real-time direct message chats. AOL and CompuServe introduce easy access in an instant.

1997: Six Degrees launches, offering profile and connection.

1999: Blogger and LiveJournal go live and introduce blogging mixed with communication.

2001: Friendster arrives and offers online networking. Facebook will later acquire the company.

2002: LinkedIn arrives for business professionals.

2006: MySpace becomes popular like a shooting star, allowing people to share their favorite music and post thoughts along with likes, messaging and comments.

2000s: Facebook continues to grow, add new features and become the most popular social media channel.

Facebook continues to grow, add new features and become the most popular social media channel. 2023: Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) are once again transforming how businesses use social media for CX.

More people connecting online over the last two decades led to social media platforms. Eventually, small businesses saw the importance of having a presence on the web. Users could use their pages to complain and companies saw they needed to respond to protect their brand image and keep their customers happy. Today, social media and customer service are intricately entwined, giving customers another way to solve issues quickly.

How Social Media Has Transformed Customer Service Models

In the past, one might have to wait for a problem to be resolved. You would phone in an attempt to get in touch with someone who could help or perhaps leave a message and wait. If you sent an email, it could be 24 hours or longer before you received a reply. The delays were frustrating to consumers already unhappy over a failed product or incorrect order.

Some of the benefits of social media and CX integration include:

Direct communication

Immediate responses

Better transparency

Better customer satisfaction

Social media allows companies to collect data on customer satisfaction. Many customers won’t complain to a business but will simply bounce away and take their business elsewhere. With social media, it is simple to post a quick complaint or reach out via direct messaging.

Brands can also monitor mentions and see if people are complaining to family and friends about a problem. Customer service reps can reach out directly and offer help. Doing so shows others that you take the quality of your product seriously and want to help customers when they have a complaint.

Challenges with Social Media and Customer Experience (CX)

Although social media is an excellent tool to improve the immediacy and personalization of customer service, there are some drawbacks.

Public Complaints

One or two disgruntled customers can wreak havoc and damage your brand reputation. While most customers have a valid reason to complain and you may be able to fix their pain point, a handful of people just like to gripe and grumble. No solution will make them happy.

Learn to present a professional demeanor when responding and state the facts. For example, if someone calls a business the worst company on the planet, they are entitled to that opinion. However, a representative can respond with something like, “Hey, John. We’re so sorry to hear you’re unhappy with your purchase. If you check your DMs, I’ve sent you a note so we can get this resolved for you.”

If there was a quality or service issue, apologize and share how you’ve fixed it moving forward. Taking action lessens the impact of the comments and shows others you take CX seriously.

Spread of Misinformation

Incorrect details spread like wildfire on social media. At times, bots are responsible for intentionally causing mischief. Other times, it is a matter of the media reporting too quickly before collecting all the facts. Around 39% of Americans distrust the media to present a fair story.

If a story showcases a business or the industry in a bad light, it may be hard to battle the incorrect details. Brands should add factual information and back it up. Companies can also reach out to their loyal customers and ask them to comment about their positive experiences and how it is different from the information being spread.

Inconsistent Brand Voice

Another challenge with having a presence on social media platforms can be an inconsistent voice. Different people may manage each platform, making it complex to keep things consistent.

A style guide should be the first strategy businesses turn to. If everyone follows the same document, language patterns, images and post styles will be similar. The more consistent a company’s posts are, the easier it is to build trust with users.

Use Social Media Now

One of the biggest perks of using social media for customer service is that brands can start engaging with customers immediately. Consider which platforms work best for the company and develop a presence. Ideally, the business forms a relationship through regular posts, responding to comments and reaching out to users before someone has a question, compliment or complaint. Invest time in engaging users and it will pay off in a more positive CX.