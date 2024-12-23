How Employers Can Support SAHPs Rejoining the Workforce

More stay-at-home parents (SAHP) are returning to the workforce to engage in either part-time or full-time work, and this shift presents an incredible opportunity for your business. These individuals bring valuable skills like multitasking, problem-solving and adaptability — traits honed through managing households and raising kids. But rejoining the workforce isn’t without challenges.

Many parents struggle with outdated skills, a lack of confidence, or balancing work and family life. Creating a welcoming environment and offering flexibility allows you to help them transition smoothly and gain loyal, hardworking employees.

The Value of Hiring SAHPs

When you hire an SAHP, you bring in someone who has mastered multitasking, time management and problem-solving. These aren’t just “soft skills” — they’re real-world expertise that can elevate your enterprise. Plus, they bring fresh perspectives and unique experiences, which can spark creativity and innovation in your team.

SAHPs are also incredibly motivated. They’re eager to work due to a desire to support their families and set a positive example. For them, a job is beyond a 9-to-5 — it’s a meaningful way to make a difference for their loved ones. When you tap into this energy, you gain a dedicated team member who cares about your success as much as their own.

Key Challenges of SAHPs

If you’re considering hiring an SAHP, it’s important to understand their challenges and how you can help them succeed. Many parents worry about outdated technical knowledge or unfamiliarity with modern tools, especially in fast-paced industries.

They might also feel uncertain about fitting into today’s workplace culture after spending years managing life at home. In addition, the balancing act of parenting and work can be trickier for the parents of the 3.13 million homeschoolers in the U.S. who play dual roles as educators. Flexibility and work-life balance are particularly important to this demographic of parents who are still acting as caretakers.

5 Practical Ways Employers Can Support SAHPs

Supporting SAHPs as they rejoin the workforce doesn’t just benefit them — it’s also a win for your brand. Here are practical strategies to help these candidates thrive while building a more inclusive and dynamic workplace.

1. Offer Flexible Work Options

Flexibility is essential when supporting SAHPs rejoining the workforce. Offering remote work, hybrid schedules or flexible hours helps them balance their family responsibilities while staying productive. It’s a practical move, too — nearly 55% of workers prefer working from home three days a week, and 59% say they’d accept a job offer if hybrid or remote options were available.

You can also make the transition easier by providing part-time or project-based roles. These opportunities allow parents to ease back into work at a pace that works for them. With these options, you can attract top talent and show you’re a company valuing work-life balance.

2. Provide Onboarding Programs and Training

Reentry programs are a fantastic way to help SAHPs hit the ground running when they return to work. Tailored training can help them improve their skills and feel confident using modern tools and processes.\

Pairing them with experienced mentors on your team takes it further, giving them a trusted resource for guidance and support. These programs prepare them for success, show you’re invested in their growth and value their unique contributions to your business.

3. Emphasize Family-Friendly Policies

Childcare benefits can make a world of difference for working parents. Offering options like stipends or partnerships with daycare centers shows you understand their challenges. These perks can ease the financial and logistical burdens of securing quality care, allowing parents to focus on their work without constant worry.

Pair these benefits with a culture supporting work-life balance by offering family leave or mental health days. When you prioritize the well-being of your employees, you help them thrive and build a more engaged and productive team.

4. Create an Inclusive Workplace Culture

Celebrating the diverse life experiences of your team — including parenting — is a great way to build a more inclusive and connected workplace. Incorporate these stories into team-building activities to highlight the unique strengths and perspectives parents bring.

At the same time, foster open communication about the challenges of balancing work and family. When you create a space where people feel comfortable sharing their experiences, you build trust, empathy and a stronger sense of community that benefits everyone.

5. Craft Transparent Job Listings and Processes

When hiring SAHPs, you must be clear about skill expectations, growth opportunities and your company culture. Transparency helps candidates feel confident about where they fit and how to succeed. This is crucial since 25% of U.S. workers worry about job security because of their age, and parents returning to work may feel unsure after a career gap.

Focus on their skills, potential and adaptability rather than the time they spent away from the workforce. Removing bias and valuing what they bring will attract a diverse, motivated team ready to contribute to your success.

Benefits to Small and Medium Businesses

Creating a supportive workplace is advantageous for your workforce and your business. Focusing on practices fostering trust and employee development naturally improves retention. Leadership styles prioritizing these elements build stronger connections with staff, making them more likely to stay.

Plus, by supporting SAHPs, you gain a competitive edge in attracting untapped talent and enhancing your team’s diversity. Being known as a family-friendly and inclusive employer boosts your reputation, helping you stand out to top talent and customers.

Building a Workplace That Supports and Empowers Talent

Take a closer look at your workplace and consider how it can better support SAHPs rejoining the workforce. Small changes like offering flexibility, reentry programs or child care benefits can make a big difference in attracting talent and retaining this motivated talent pool. Adapting your approach helps people succeed and builds a more inclusive and dynamic team.