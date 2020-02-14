Five Ways Digital Transformation can Impact IT Businesses

As technology continues to transform every industry in the world, business leaders find themselves at a crossroads. Should the company continue to operate as it always has and try to maintain a small but steady upward trajectory, or should it invest in digital transformation in order to scale up, improve revenue in the long term, boost their marketing efforts, and avoid risks in the wake of the technological revolution? While all of the signs may point to the latter, business leaders can often refrain from making such a grand leap in order to avoid overinvesting.

That said, it’s important to note that businesses nowadays, especially in the competitive IT sector, need to find a way to keep up with the competition and the ever-changing consumer trends, which oftentimes means that they’ll have to improve their digital capabilities. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the key benefits of digital transformation for an IT business, and if the investment is worth it in the long run.

Elevate the customer experience

In the modern IT world, customer experience is the key to success. It encompasses everything from the customer’s experience using your digital products, all the way to the CX on your website and other digital marketing channels. Digital transformation allows a growth-oriented IT company to improve all of the ways it interacts with its customers and leads, and even open new communication channels and brand touchpoints in order to drive customer loyalty and lead generation forward. What’s more, adopting new digital processes and solutions allows you to become more consistent across all of these channels, which will help build a competitive and trustworthy brand.

Most importantly, though, technology allows you to engage with your customers in meaningful conversation quickly, as you are able to leverage the computing power of the cloud or the numerous communication channels you use to respond to customer queries on a moment’s notice, and thus keep them from getting in touch with your competitors. After all, the faster the service, the better the chances that a potential customer will convert.

Bolster employee development

Digital transformation is not just about the external opportunities, it’s also about transforming your company internally, which will significantly improve your bottom line down the road. Now, employees can sometimes be a little bit apprehensive when it comes to adopting new technologies in the workplace, especially if they think that legacy processes work just fine and if they are well-versed in their jobs as is. But that doesn’t mean that these traditional processes work best for your company as a whole, which is why you need to push for the adoption of digital technologies.

To make this transition as smooth and as rewarding for your employees as possible, it’s important that you explain the benefits that technology brings to the table, such as using advanced tools to boost SEO and digital marketing, how it impacts their workload, and how it can help them grow professionally. Choosing software that is easy to set up and has a straightforward onboarding process is the best way to inspire your employees to adopt new technology, and learn to use it to improve productivity, customer experience, and achieve your business goals.

Improve collaboration and output

One of the most important reasons why IT companies should continuously invest in digital transformation is because their long-term success relies on cross-department collaboration, as well as the ability to shorten the time to market for all of their digital products. This is something that can only be achieved with advanced solutions such as DevOps, which aims to bring collaboration and technology together to achieve the best output possible.

In recent years, IT business leaders have been adopting DevOps as a service in order to bridge the gap between software development and operations, as well as to ensure business-wide automation that reduces the overall workload and minimizes the risks of errors and rollbacks. Moreover, this approach helps IT companies build a positive workplace culture through transparency and effective collaboration.

Create a thriving digital culture

It’s not easy persuading employees to adopt new technologies, but it can be even more difficult to build a digital culture in the workplace. The culture you build in your company will greatly determine its long-term potential in the competitive industry, which is why it’s important that you build a digital culture that emphasizes cross-department collaboration, office-wide productivity, elevates employee engagement and satisfaction, and simply creates a positive work environment based on transparency, accountability, honesty, and trust.

Take data analysis forward

And finally, it’s important to note that digital transformation is imperative for companies looking to leverage big data analytics to create more actionable reports and forecasts, and assume a proactive approach to making important business decisions. With AI-driven data analytics complemented by machine learning, IT companies can collect vast amounts of industry data, organize all of that information quickly, and gain valuable insights that will help them make all the right decisions on the way to success and growth.

Wrapping up

In the ever-changing IT industry, you can either adopt new technologies, or you can slowly start falling behind. With these tips and benefits in mind, be sure to invest in digital transformation in order to stay one step ahead of the game at all times.