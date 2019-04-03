A Comprehensive Guide to Agile Software Development

With a tremendous change in mobile technology, smartphones and mobile apps are ruling our lives. Calling is not the sole purpose of mobiles anymore. Every small and large business is going mobile by leveraging the benefits of video calling apps, messengers, social media apps and cloud-based apps.

It is essential to regularly update the mobile apps to fit in the changing needs of the users and the businesses today. Innovation is a must to keep up with the recent trends of the markets and sustain the competitive edge. However, being a complex task, mobile application development requires integration of a range of features to make it a success.

Agile software development is recognized worldwide as an excellent framework for mobile app development. We aim to guide the technology and non-technology professionals into the agile world through this post. The guide will help developers and testers understand the agile SCRUM methodology for software development and testing.

The guide will take you through the agile journey in a step-by-step manner to help you understand the principle underlying agile and its need in the software development industry. Learn about the advantages and challenges of Agile methodology and how to apply agile and scrum learning to work.

Introduction to Agile

Agile is a software development framework and a technology that is widely used across the globe for mobile app development. The birth of agile software development was to overcome the drawbacks of the cumbersome waterfall techniques.

The existing waterfall techniques failed to provide feedback for the product until it was finally ready to be delivered. Unlike waterfall, agile methodology allows course correction and the customer to view the progress of the mobile app.

Agile is an incredible solution to the demerits of existing techniques as it gives the developer a scope for constant feedback from the end user. It is highly beneficial for the organization because the cost of rework is too high and agile development eliminates such a waste of time, money and efforts.

What Exactly is Agile Software Development?

Agile software development is a set of rules that allow continuous iteration of development and testing of the product for making continuous deliveries. The agile application promotes adaptability, flexibility and encourages communication due to which a team can work with greater efficiency and improve throughout the process.

Agile development methodology is not only easy to apply but also caters to all the needs of the software development industry. It is easy because of the methodology that divides a complex task into a series of small tasks for the development team. Each team member can work on the respective task as per their expertise. Unlike the large projects, the small projects decrease the development time.

Agile does not have a set of rules or processes and tools. It does not follow a plan or have comprehensive documentation. Instead, agile comprises of interactions between developers, customer collaborations, negotiations and natural responses to change.