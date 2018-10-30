Carbon Black Threat Report Reveals Destructive Cyberattacks Increasing Ahead of 2018 U.S. Midterm Elections

Research reveals 20 different state voter databases available for purchase on the dark web

Cyberattacks from Russia and China are attempting to cause system outages and destroy data, according to the world’s leading incident response (IR) professionals

30th October, 2018 — Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK), a leader in next-generation endpoint security delivered via the cloud, today announced the release of its Quarterly Incident Response Threat Report (QIRTR) aggregating key findings from IR partner investigations during the last 90 days.

Among the key findings from the report:

Destructive cyberattacks are on the rise. IR firms said that victims experienced destructive attacks 32% of the time

Of 113 investigations Carbon Black partners conducted in the third quarter, 41 percent stemmed from Russia and China

Two-thirds of IR professionals interviewed believe cyberattacks will influence the upcoming U.S. elections.

The QIRTR aggregates qualitative and quantitative input from 37 Carbon Black IR partners. The report’s goal is to offer actionable intelligence for business and technology leaders, fueled by analysis of the newest threats, and expert insights on how to stop them. This is Carbon Black’s second quarterly report since introducing the QIRTR in July.

“Our research found that today’s attackers are increasingly punitive, sophisticated and confident,” said Tom Kellermann, Chief Cybersecurity Officer for Carbon Black and one of the report’s authors. “And because of the dark web, they have access to complex tools and compromised infrastructures, including voter databases. This allows attackers to exploit new security vulnerabilities and operate at a higher level of sophistication than before.”

Carbon Black researchers also found 20 different state voter databases available for purchase on the dark web, several from swing states. Critical information in these offerings include voter IDs, full names, current / previous addresses, genders, phone numbers, and citizenship status, among other information.

According to the research, the dark web also offers hacking and influence campaigns targeting social media sites, as well as hackers for hire, who offer to target government entities for the purposes of database manipulation, economic/ corporate espionage, DDoS attacks and botnet rentals.

In conjunction with the report’s release, Carbon Black hosted its inaugural Incident Response Partner Advisory Council (IR Council) meeting in Chicago on October 30. Designed to be an open, engaging environment, the IR Council provides the Carbon Black Incident Response partner community, which totals more than 100 partners, an opportunity to share knowledge and best practices with peers and help guide the direction of Carbon Black’s existing and future products and solutions. IR Council members include security thought leaders from Ankura, Critical Start, Crowe, Grant Thornton, HALOCK Security Labs, IBM, Kroll, Lifars, Nisos Group, NTT Security, Optiv, Rapid7, Sylint and Trustwave.

Click here to download the full report from Carbon Black: https://www.carbonblack.com/quarterly-incident-response-threat-report/n….