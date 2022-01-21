BuddyPress 10.0.0 for WordPress Released

BuddyPress 10.0.0 "La Pino'z" is the first major release of 2022 for the WordPress plugin. BuddyPress is a plugin to build online communities and includes features such as user profiles, groups, activity streams, notifications and can be integrated with the WordPress plugin bbPress to enhance community forums.

Highlights of new features and significant changes in BuddyPress include:

BuddyPress sign-ups are now transformed into membership requests that now go through a moderation workflow. Requests can now be manually reviewed and approved by an administrator to validate new user accounts. More engaging logging activities: A push to make notifications for secondary activities more attractive where focused on specific user interactions or events (joining a group, updating a profile, updating a profile picture, etc). The new update also saves your avatar change timeline. Details can be found here.

BuddyPress Add-ons are experimental plugins, beta features packaged as plugins, that will be made available into the official WordPress.org plugins directory so that it’s easier for you to test them and give the development team your feedback. BuddyPress is Full Site Editing ready: WordPress 5.9 will feature this new site editing addition along with its new default theme Twenty Twenty-Two. BuddyPress 10 is ready for the change.

If you are installing BuddyPress for the first time, you can download it from the WordPress.org plugin directory. BuddyPress is a GPL licensed open-source project so is available for free under the terms of the license.

Additional information regarding BuddyPress 10.0.0 can be found on the official announcement at BuddyPress.org even more detailed changes can be found in the release notes.

Image source: Buddypress.org Release Announcement.