Brexit far more difficult to prepare for than Y2K, Eggplant survey reveals

London, UK, 26th March 2019: 81% of businesses are likely to review or update existing business processes and software as a result of Brexit, a survey from Eggplant, the customer experience optimization specialist today revealed. The survey also found that 65% of organizations believe it is certain or very likely that Brexit will impact software systems and processes.

When it comes to an organization’s systems, 57% believe the impact of Brexit to be far more complex to prepare for than Y2K/the Millennium Bug, a problem in the coding of computerized systems that was projected to create havoc in computers and computer networks around the world at the beginning of the year 2000.

The issues revealed are felt more keenly at board level. Taking just the C-suite responses, 68% believe that planning for Brexit is far more challenging than Y2K, and 79% believe that Brexit is certain or very likely to impact on software systems and processes.

The survey, conducted among 250 UK business leaders from C-level (36%), operations, IT and software management roles, also revealed that the significant upheaval and change will mostly affect technology and IT processes (30%) followed by supply chain (17%).

With 81% believing it likely or certain that existing processes or software will have to be reviewed or updated as a result of Brexit, it’s no surprise that over two thirds of respondents (69%) are considering hiring new staff. The impact of Brexit will also drive organizations to implement automation, with 73% certain, very likely, or likely to adopt automation for new administrative tasks.

Quotes and Commentary

“We are witnessing one of the greatest periods of uncertainty in our lifetime and this is amplified at an organizational level when it comes to software and processes and the interconnected supply chain. Intelligent automation will be fundamental to enabling operations, tech and software teams to test post-Brexit business models and coping with the potential challenges ahead.”

“From mission-critical operations to ensuring quality consumer experiences, Britain will be tested rigorously for continuity beyond Brexit.”

- Dr. John Bates, tech entrepreneur and CEO of Eggplant