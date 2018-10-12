Aqua Container Security Platform Awarded CIS Benchmark Certification

Seattle, WA – 10 Dec. 2018 - KubeCon/CloudNativeCon – Aqua Security announced today that its Aqua Container Security Platform (CSP) has been certified by CIS Benchmarks™ to compare the configuration status of Kubernetes clusters against the consensus-based best practice standards contained in the CIS Kubernetes Benchmark. Organizations that leverage Aqua CSP can now ensure that the configurations of their critical assets align with the CIS Benchmarks consensus-based practice standards.

“We are thrilled to have our platform certified by the CIS for the Kubernetes Benchmark,” said Amir Jerbi, CTO and co-founder at Aqua. “This certification is a testament to the rigorous security testing performed by our platform, and our commitment to providing enterprise customers with solutions that enable them to meet CIS best practice standards and maximize the security posture of their Kubernetes clusters.”

Aqua’s platform is used by more than 100 of Global 1000 companies, securing their container-based and cloud native applications, on-prem and in the cloud, supporting both Linux and Windows runtime environments, across Kubnernetes as well as other orchestrators. The Aqua platform drives DevSecOps automation, and provides visibility and runtime protection for cloud native workloads, including both host-level and network-level controls.

This certification is issued by CIS® (Center for Internet Security, Inc.) and reflects proven guidelines that are continuously refined and verified by a volunteer, global community of experienced IT professionals. “Cybersecurity challenges are mounting daily, which makes the need for standard configurations imperative. By certifying its product with CIS, Aqua Security has demonstrated its commitment to actively solve the foundational problem of ensuring standard configurations are used throughout a given enterprise,” said Curtis Dukes, CIS Executive Vice President of Security Best Practices & Automation Group.

In order for a product to receive the CIS Benchmarks Certification, a vendor must adapt its product to accurately report to the security recommendations in the associated CIS Benchmarks profile. CIS Certified Security Software Products demonstrate a strong commitment by the vendors to provide their customers with the ability to ensure their assets are secured according to consensus-based best practice standards.

The CIS Benchmarks program is a trusted, independent authority that facilitates the collaboration of public and private industry experts to achieve consensus on practical and actionable solutions. CIS Benchmarks are recommended as industry-accepted system hardening standards and are used by organizations in meeting compliance requirements for Federal Information Security Management Act, PCI, Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act and other security requirements.