8 Cybersecurity Strategies to Protect Your ERP Data

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms are crucial for helping companies streamline processes and maintain central locations for all essential operational data. However, due to their wealth of information, ERP platforms are also popular cybercrime targets. How should cybersecurity teams protect data to decrease the risk of attacks and make infiltrations less effective if they happen?

1. Keep the Software Updated

Most ERP tools are easy to update, and administrators receive alerts when newer versions are available to install. Sometimes, staying up to date is even easier because people can change settings to make software updates happen automatically.

No matter how a company’s IT team handles ERP updates, they should follow best practices and never allow people to use outdated versions. Cybercriminals look for and exploit known vulnerabilities that software updates often address. That could mean that old software is the equivalent of an open door for cybercriminals to use for easy access.

2. Maintain an Appropriate Cybersecurity Budget

ERP tools are significant investments for many companies using them, but there must be an adequate budget for relevant cybersecurity, too. For example, network monitoring tools can flag traffic spikes and other abnormalities, tipping off the IT team to potential malicious activity surrounding the platform’s data.

However, a 2024 global survey showed only 49% of those polled said their cybersecurity budgets are increasing or that it is relatively easy to get funds for relevant activities. Protecting ERP data is a collective effort, but people have the best chance of succeeding when executives with budgetary authority recognize cybersecurity’s importance and plan accordingly.

3. Restrict Access to the ERP System

ERP tools work in the cloud, making it simple for people to use them from anywhere, whether in their offices, on business trips or working from home. However, the ease of access can also create cybersecurity risks if most or many of the people who can log into the system do not need such privileges.

One option is to follow a role-based strategy for ERP usage, only granting access to people who use the tool daily in their work and during their primary tasks. Individuals make mistakes, especially when under pressure. Some of those errors could lead to unintentional data leaks. Although the best option is to manage employees’ workloads to mitigate stress, a supplementary action is to limit the number of people who can interact with the ERP system and its data.

4. Train Workers to Use the ERP Tool

Everyone who will use the ERP product needs training beforehand. This necessity can happen more smoothly if those most knowledgeable about and comfortable with the tool support their colleagues with the learning process. However, workforce education should also occur periodically once a company has implemented its solution, particularly from a cybersecurity standpoint.

Explain how employees should use cybersecurity features — such as multifactor authentication — and emphasize how they must never share their passwords, even when doing so seems like a temporary productivity workaround. Also, encourage them to set strong, unique passwords that would be hard for outsiders to guess.

5. Create Backups of the ERP Data

Things can go wrong that suddenly make ERP data inaccessible. A ransomware attack is the most common cybersecurity-related reason for lack of access. Some attacks make entire networks unusable, forcing workers to use pen-and-paper methods during their workflows. However, ransomware attacks only become successful for those who orchestrate them when victims agree to pay the demanded amounts. Unfortunately, doing that is incredibly costly and does not guarantee a problem-free future.

Research indicates approximately 80% of companies that paid ransoms had at least one additional attack later. That could be because cybercriminals have identified them as good targets who will comply with demands. However, even if businesses pay ransoms and get their data restored, they may find it corrupted or otherwise unusable. Data backups remove much of the desperation surrounding ransomware attacks by eliminating the loss element.

6. Set and Enforce Access Parameters

Beyond determining which parties should access ERP data, IT teams should specify certain conditions for those privileges. For example, a contractor may need temporary access to a particular part of the platform or the information contained there. However, their ability to use those resources should remain short-term. Otherwise, there is the risk that people could continue to log into the system long after their initial reason for needing to do it.

IT departments could also create parameters where people can only log in from recognized IP addresses or locations. That strategy cuts down on unauthorized access. However, it could also cause issues for remote workers or those who travel often, so security professionals should work with employees to reduce friction.

7. Implement Numerous Security Layers

The IT teams of companies using ERP platforms should ideally establish many protective barriers to keep data safe. For example, in addition to using strong passwords, businesses should encrypt information so it is less useful to those who steal it.

In one example of exposed information, a cybersecurity researcher discovered an ERP provider’s database that held 769 million records but had no password protection. A representative from the affected organization did not comment by the time the professional publicized their finding, so it is anyone’s guess what led to the problem. However, this case emphasizes the need to deploy multiple protective mechanisms. Then, even if one fails, others can safeguard the information.

8. Use File-Scanning Tools

Recent evidence shows how malware can infect ERP tools. A security laboratory’s team detailed the specifics in a June 2024 post related to an unnamed Korean vendor. The content suggests hackers exploited the platform’s update server, using it to distribute malicious files instead of providing the latest software. The team that uncovered the vulnerability said cybercriminals had used it as early as March 2024, when they affected manufacturing companies.

Those who identified this issue urged caution surrounding unexpected email attachments or executable files downloaded from websites. They also recommended that cybersecurity teams install the latest security patches for operating systems and applications, stopping them from becoming potential malware risks. Products that scan files for abnormalities before allowing recipients to open them could be instrumental in protecting ERP data from malware that could affect companies’ entire online operations.

Prevention Starts With Awareness

Besides being inspired by these best practices, business leaders, IT team members and others must remember the importance of staying aware of the latest threats and responding to them proactively. Current knowledge is one of the most proactive defenses against malicious parties who seek to disrupt the operations of all who benefit from ERP tools.