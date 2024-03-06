7 Strategies to Smooth the Classroom-to-Corporate Transition for Your New Graduate Hires

Going from a school setting to the full-time corporate world can be jarring for new hires just entering the workforce, to say the least. Fortunately, there are many things you can do to smooth the transition and make them feel like a valuable part of the team.

1. Prepare Leaders

Generation Z has different experiences and expectations than those that came before. Leaders should work to understand how to communicate with Gen Zers better and what to expect regarding rules and tasks. The generation is highly technological, having grown up with cell phones, computers and automation.

They are one of the first generations to know life only with such technology. They are open to SMS messages, using company apps and logging in online without much supervision. Expect Gen Zers to get right to work without team leaders having to tell them to do so.

Older management may have different priorities than younger generations. Take the time to talk to new graduates and find out what makes them want to stay at a business long-term. What programs are they most interested in? Many want a better work/life balance, so leaders should be ready to offer options such as hybrid-remote work.

2. Engage Graduates

The latest Gallup Voices of Gen Z study found 60% of young people are happy going to work and school. They find their activities exciting and worthwhile. Happy workers are more likely to thrive in their new environment.

Those who are happiest tend to be highly engaged and feel they’re a valuable part of the team. Look for ways to get new hires involved as soon as they enter the workforce. Give them a project to oversee and trust them to run with it.

3. Create Amazing Onboarding

Work is different from school. Rather than taking courses from numerous professors on various topics, the person has one manager and one role. Familiarity with the job takes time but you can give new hires a quick start by onboarding them.

In addition to company policies, procedures and culture, spend time having someone familiar with the daily tasks go over responsibilities. Ideally, onboarding takes several weeks. You can also help new hires by offering written-out instructions in case they forget something brushed over quickly in training.

4. Offer a Mentor Program

Another way to smooth the transition from classroom to corporate life is by having a mentorship program. Match the new hire with a more seasoned employee. The fresh graduate can ask them questions and get career advice.

A mentor should be a warm, welcoming figure — some young people refer to experienced employees as their work mom or dad. Train mentors to help young workers without taking over the tasks. They should teach by modeling and being a friendly face for the new graduate.

5. Encourage Ongoing Learning

Studies show engaged students are 2.5 times more likely to succeed and 4.5 times more hopeful about the future. Once someone finishes a degree, they still want to feel like they are learning and making a difference. Offering ongoing learning opportunities benefits both parties. The employer gets a highly trained worker and the staff stays motivated as they learn new skills.

Employees are also more likely to stick with an enterprise that invests in their growth. If you offer management training, skills tracks, and other things that let the person work their way up and increase their income over time, they have no reason to seek a different job.

6. Open the Lines of Communication

Communication is vital in helping new graduates understand the difference between work and school. While many elements between college and business are similar, you’ll also find differences to navigate.

A brand with an open-door policy that lets staff freely ask questions and present ideas is more welcoming and eases the culture shift. Leaders should take the time to invite new hires to lunch and see how they’re doing.

The better you know your workers, the more you’ll understand their unique needs and how to retain them permanently. Find out which aspects of the job are most challenging and brainstorm ideas to improve those areas. Not only will you help current employees, but you may solve issues for future hires before they come on board.

7. Offer Recognition

Take the time to mark significant moments such as the first day on the job, 30 days in and 90 days in the role. If the new hire brings a unique idea to the table or steps up and does something spectacular, recognize the effort with accolades and awards.

Most people would like to work from home at least sometimes. Some roles now offer two days a week remote and three days in the office. WFH opportunities were about 25% of all jobs in 2023. If people do their tasks well and need little supervision, reward them with Fridays at home.

You can also have scrum meetings and mention the person’s successes, pass out gift cards, or take them to lunch to let them know you value their contributions. You want new graduates to see your organization as a place to have a life-long career rather than a stepping stone to better things.

Make the Transition Easy

Leaders can make transitioning from the classroom to a corporation easier by focusing on good work/life balance. New graduates may work themselves into the ground to prove themselves and build work experience. However, they also need time to enjoy life and maximize their 20s or 30s.

If you want to increase productivity and retain your top talent, you must have a work culture that promotes caring about the person over money. A healthy company brings in revenue but also cares about its workers and customers. Finding the perfect balance takes time and collaboration.