5 SEO myths that you must put behind to create a forceful marketing campaign

Lack of proper understanding of SEO results creation of numerous myths surrounding search engine optimization. Lack of knowledge leads to poor understanding of SEO and myths get a boost. Another reason why people believe in myths is that they try out to cut corners with SEO for quick gains and find themselves on the wrong side of the law. Misconceptions about the process resulting from ignorance and the urge to get quick results form the foundation of myths that you have to keep away from to succeed in your online marketing endeavors.

The truth is that SEO is a long-term process and you need to have the patience to build the campaign gradually to get the results to fulfill your marketing objectives. If you were in a hurry, you would not have time to understand the process in the right perspective and fall prey to myths that do not have any true basis. Believing myths could damage your SEO prospects. If someone fails with SEO, it does not mean that SEO is bad because the poor application is the most common reason for failure. Rather, it is more damaging to try for quick results because the time it takes to recover from the setback and put the campaign in the right track is much more than the time it would take to launch a well thought out SEO campaign.

By reading this article, you should be able to cut through some of the most common myths surrounding SEO and move forward in reaping the marketing rewards. Let us begin by breaking the first myth.

1) Google does not support SEO

The Myth - There is a feeling that Google's ways are not conducive to SEO because whenever there is an algorithm update, the hard-earned search rankings go for a toss. All your efforts go waste, and it is a clear sign that Google is oppressive on SEO.

The Reality – While it is true that some Google updates affect search rankings negatively, it is only a temporary phenomenon. Google stole intention is to keep users happy, and updates aimed at bettering SEO for better user experience. Google send out signals to SEO marketers through updates to make corrections/improvements that ultimately enhance the campaign. Google wants to put an end to manipulative SEO practices, and updates are the weapons for fighting it. Updates harm websites that indulge in black hat SEO, but Google also admits that many SEO agencies including every Los Angeles SEO Company provide useful services that improve website performance. That Google had introduced an SEO starter guide bears ample testimony of supporting SEO.

2) SEO is a one-time activity

The Myth – SEO is a one-time exercise that keeps giving results, good or bad, once you have implemented it. The results would last for a long time.

The Reality – SEO is very dynamic, and the conditions of implementing it correctly keep changing very fast. If you implement it today, tomorrow you might have to refine it further to stay tuned with some new Google guidelines. You have to stay watchful about the campaign to prevent its degradation and keep adjusting it so that you give it time for giving results. While initially, you might enjoy good results, to maintain it you must remain alert and agile and keep attending to it. For maintaining the freshness of the website content and align with the campaign with Google updates, you have to keep working on SEO on a continuous basis.

3) Link building is no more effective

The Myth – Google has lost interest in links and disapprove it. Hence link building that used to be so crucial for earning good ranks in search results is no more relevant.

The Reality - While there is some truth in the belief that Google disapproves links, the bigger part of the truth remains concealed. Google hates poor quality links and not the good ones that you have earned organically. Moreover, Google despises spammy link building activities that result in clandestinely gathering many inferior links with total disregard to the quality. For Google, a fair number of high-quality links earned organically by following the Google guidelines is still as significant as before. Links are still important provided it is relevant to the website and upholds the authority that Google uses as a parameter for ranking.

4) Click through rate (CTR) is no more relevant for ranking

The Myth – Google does not consider CTR as a vital ranking signal as people can manipulate it easily.

The Reality–The ground reality is that Google has several patents on using Click through rate for rankings. Google relies on the searcher's intelligence to judge the relevance of content. When searchers click on a result, Google assumes that it is more relevant than other results presented on the page. Experiments have proved that more clicks correspond to higher rankings even if temporarily. Google vets the CTR with the searcher's history that it retains so that they know that the increased CTR it is not a fluke but in tune with the searcher’s behavior.

5) Social signals have no impact on SEO

The myth – Social signals are not a ranking factor. Hence it does not have any value in SEO.

The reality – Although social signals are not part of Google's ranking algorithm, it does influence search rankings differently. Google indexes social media pages to enable it to appear on the search results page. Surveys have shown that websites that garner higher social media responses can earn higher ranks. Social media gives more exposure to content that gets the opportunity of sharing and Google uses the signals to gauge the authority and relevance of the webpage that becomes an important factor in influencing search rankings. Linking your social media account to your website is good enough to do well in SEO without the need for any special measures in optimizing the social media account.

Stepping into the shoes of users would help to understand SEO correctly and develop a realistic approach by putting the myths aside.