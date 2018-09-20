123FormBuilder Announces Mobile and Offline Forms

Form users can now collect data on the go, even without an internet connection

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – September 2018 – 123FormBuilder announces the launch of its Android and iOS mobile app at Dreamforce 2018. The app offers mobile and offline functionality through which forms can be accessed and submitted even without an internet connection. The data collected is automatically synced when users connect back to the network. Data is protected in transit and at rest, making the process a highly secure one.

When the device reaches an internet connection, the data collected through forms is automatically pushed to Salesforce according to the mapping configuration. 123FormBuilder allows users to push data to any standard or custom Salesforce object and is integrated with Salesforce in various other ways.

Mobile and offline functionality empowers field workers to perform their regular activities irrespective of the environment and requirements. For example, they can perform inspections on buildings and equipment or do property management work, and document the process by taking photos and uploading them through the form. Workers in the healthcare field can visit patients and fill out their medical sheets on tablets and in offline mode. Sales or insurance agents can present their offer, fill out contracts and sign agreements during client visits.

The 123FormBuilder mobile app is available for free on both Android and iOS operating systems and ensures offline data collection with ease of use and efficiency for all organizational processes.

“The 123FormBuilder app for offline use enables you to take actions on forms, access submissions and sync your data with Salesforce when connecting back to the internet.” - Alexandra Draghici, Product Manager, 123FormBuilder

“Network connectivity is never a guarantee, even in highly connected parts of the world. If your business depends on collecting data in remote locations (and not only), every business executive has to find reliable solutions that simplify and secure the data collection process.” - Florin Cornianu, CEO, 123FormBuilder

123FormBuilder Is Exhibiting at Dreamforce 2018

123FormBuilder is a proud Exhibiting Sponsor at Dreamforce 2018, the most innovative software conference of the year. The 123FormBuilder booth (#161) located in the Dreamforce Customer Success Expo will showcase its efficient and intuitive form building platform. Interested expo attendees can stop by the booth to see the Android and iOS mobile apps in action.

Salesforce, Dreamforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.