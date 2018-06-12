What is Organic SEO? Important Things to Boost Organic Traffic

Ranking high in the search engines is tough, especially in a world where everyone is competing for space and visibility. The trend has been drastically changing, and website visitors are today more influenced by paid adverts that lead them to specific sites. It means that organizations are finding it difficult to generate organic traffic as more money goes to influential campaigns. This notwithstanding, it is still possible to make organic traffic and while at it convert some of your web visitors to customers.

One advantage of organic traffic is that visitors land on your site ‘naturally' (that is without being influenced). It means they interested in your goods and services. If what they find on your site impresses them enough, no doubt you will be in business.

How then can you boost organic traffic? To best answer, this question lets first understand what organic traffic and organic SEO is.

Understanding Organic Traffic

Organic traffic refers to the number of visitors to your site who land on your pages without any influence. In other words, they come because they think you have a solution to their problem regarding product or services. They satisfy their quest. Organic Search Engine Optimization (SEO), therefore, refers to the process, steps or actions that you take to attract visitors to your site deliberately.

Can I boost traffic to my site? Oh, yes you can? Here are some simple ways in which you can increase organic traffic.

Find Out the Question That the Buyer Maybe Asking

When people are looking for products and services online, they type a word or phrase related to the

Products they are seeking. For instance, if they are looking for sports shoes, they might type

Best sports shoes. You have to figure out what words your customers may use when searching for products and then place them appropriately within your content. Create your content with the buyer in mind, and you will have it easy.

Updating and Republishing Old Content

If your website lists your posts based on their dates of publication as it happens with most blogs, then the older posts will get down the site as time goes by. Generally, the higher up a website architecture page is, the more powerful the page happens to be. It explains why the homepage of most websites is the most powerful.

A great way to hack it is by regularly boosting the content to ensure it is up to date while adding some extra content. Changing the time and republishing it would work.

Rank Your Content in the Google Featured Snippet

The Google featured snippet refers to the description section of Google in the search listing.

Featured section placed inside the first page of Google can be a significant section where the content is available. A study shows that the featured snipped increases the chances of a click-through rate.

Aim at having a target keyword within the HTML headers of your content since Google will not always include the entire paragraph text in the featured snippet. Google prefers featured snippet content that start rationally as an answer to a given question would.

Having found the featured snippet opportunities, go through the available content and have it updated to meet the rules applied by the Google tools. It will yield results within the next few weeks.

Link Reclamation

SEO reclamation refers to a quick and easy process of finding out broken links on your company website and also contacting other sites that link to your website.

The effectiveness of SEO technique varies based on the type of business. For expansive companies, this method alone can attract thousands of links with minimal effort. However, this is mostly applicable to the big brands.

It works by finding out those who mentioned your product, your business, product or the surveyor offer or the content without having a direct link to you. On realization that someone has done this, then you can get in touch requesting them to add a link to your website. If you find it complicated seek the services of an organic SEO consultant. You might be surprised by the returns.

Through Community Hijacking

Community hijacking entails looking for online communities that may form your targeted market or rather people who can build up your market through an establishment of a relationship with them.

It is a favorite technique in traffic generation as well as link building though at times it tends to work better for some industries than others; it is worth giving it a trial.

Analyze Competitor links

If you are not visible online, then your competitor will be. You have to do everything possible to ensure that the potential client either lands on your site first, lands on it fast or is the only site he can see.

Link analysis refers to the kind of knowledge that can be used in data visualization to give room for better analysis, especially with the content links.

A lot of resources surround the competitor link analysis. You can do it by having a list of the competitor companies, then looking for websites and the specific web pages linked to them and finding the opportunity to get similar links. These links are very relevant to the business

Conclusion

There are several approaches you can give to the creation of organic traffic to make it work for your business. It is important to note that to run successful online campaigns, it is healthy to employ a number of tactics. It is more or less an experimental process that to find out what works v bet for your business.

For online success, ensure that you maintain very close contact with your audience. This way, you will be in a position to evaluate their changing needs and update your products accordingly. In some cases, such especially when running an e-commerce website organic SEO could be the best way to see your business thrive. Employing these tactics will look at your business take a different twist and generate more revenue. It is an era when the power of the website remains so critical in industry.

About the Author: Sagar Mandan is HR and SEO specialist at techssocial.net , A blog which provides useful information on seo, tech, etc by sharing articles. He do spend his free time explaining young SEO executives. You can follow him on twitter @techssocial