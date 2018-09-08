Top Benefits of Using Ionic and AngularJS Combo

Ionic app development and AngularJS development services have a lion’s share in success of hybrid app development approach. AngularJS has empowered Ionic framework to become more effectual for developers by enabling them to write one single development code across multiple platforms.

The combination of Ionic and AngularJS is already doing well and winning the hearts of myriads of tech-savvy businesses and mobile app developers. With an intention of further enlightening you with the effectiveness of this combo, here we are listing out some key points and perks of Ionic and AngularJS development services as a combination.

Combined Features of Ionic and Angularjs

Ionic is created on top of AngularJS eventually it also possesses some effective features of AngularJS and thus becomes more useful. The combo of Ionic and AngularJS give rise to an all-inclusive platform providing UI, build, debugging, seamless interaction and performance. With the power of AngularJS & Ionic becomes one of the best platforms having more than a dozen extensible options and effectual components. Further, the quality of all these features and components is excellent.

One App for Multiple Mobile OS

The backing of AngularJS has enabled Ionic to present a complete library of optimized HTML, CSS and JS tools, and components. Moreover, the combo of Ionic and AngularJS provides several best benefits to the hybrid app developers. For example, Ionic with AngularJS reduces code-writing efforts for multiple platforms. This means one single app can run on several mobile platforms like iOS, Android, or Windows without any additional development efforts or time.

Enhanced Development

Ionic is the most inclusive open source SDK for building hybrid apps. More than 4 million developers are using Ionic framework and till the date, there are about 2 million apps built with Ionic. Many hybrid developers complain regarding the efforts required to make splash icons and screens for most hybrid apps. Ionic makes this task comparatively easier; you just have to make 2 simple files with.ai, .png, or .psd extension in the main resource directory, mention the template, and it’s sorted. In this and many other ways, Ionic simplifies the development task for app developers which is all due to the power of AngularJS

Added Perks of Ionic and AngularJS Combo

The combination of Ionic and AngularJS is an amazing transformation in the mobile app development economy. With the combined use of AngularJS development services and Ionic framework, you can build swift and scalable apps. Besides these, there are many other benefits of this combo.

• Ionic is entirely designed for standard development SDKs. Ionic mainly focuses on native apps running inside PhoneGap or Cordova. AngularJS is quite easy to use whilst interacting with backend services and external data sources.

• Ionic offers the best ready-made component for mobiles with beautiful and extensible themes with typography adapting to diverse platforms. It offers several default CSS tools and JavaScript components like Buttons, Form Inputs, Navigation, Tabs, Buttons, Sliding Menus, and Prompts etc. All the styles are functional, simple, and actually stylish.

• The CLI function in Ionic that aid developers to build, test and deploy an app on any platform with a single command. A few remarkable features like Live Reload and Logging also augment the experience.

The Combination Is Quite Effectual

Many of the expert developers have stated that AngularJS and Ionic is one of the best combinations of frameworks. It is the most successful combo for creating robust SDK suitable for developing rich and powerful mobile apps for multiple app stores, including Apple Store, Google Play, and Windows. Ionic includes a number of components extending to diverse functionalities. AngularJS makes it possible to build JavaScript portions of the hybrid mobile apps development with Ionic.

Conclusion

With this powerful combination, the hybrid mobile app development is anticipated to rule the mobile app development economy, and will, even more, flourish in upcoming years. Keeping this fact in mind, you must opt for a hybrid approach for your next app and more importantly should choose Ionic app development solution to make it super successful in the app market. Make sure your hybrid app developers have extensive knowledge of Ionic and AngularJS and can help you out with the finest hybrid app development solutions.